Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 12-year-old Jewish boy was allegedly forced to kiss the feet of a young Muslim boy. Picture: Supplied.
A 12-year-old Jewish boy was allegedly forced to kiss the feet of a young Muslim boy. Picture: Supplied.
Crime

16yo charged over bullying Jewish boy

25th Oct 2019 12:00 AM

A schoolboy who allegedly bullied a 12-year-old Jewish boy has been charged.

Police have charged the 16-year-old Victorian boy with stalking, harassing and threatening to kill the Jewish schoolboy and his mother, The Age reports.

Photos of the Jewish schoolboy being forced to kiss a Muslim boy's shoe or face a vicious beating at the hands nine other children shocked Australians when they emerged earlier this month.

A 12-year-old Jewish boy was allegedly forced to kiss the feet of a young Muslim boy. Picture: Supplied.
A 12-year-old Jewish boy was allegedly forced to kiss the feet of a young Muslim boy. Picture: Supplied.

The year 7 victim was also allegedly subjected to anti-Semitic bullying by classmates at Cheltenham Secondary College.

Public reporting of the bullying allegedly enraged the 16-year-old high school student, who reportedly sent the bullied boy and his mother a number of violent and sexually explicit messages, including urging the younger boy to take his own life.

It follows another case of anti-Semitic bullying at Hawthorn West Primary School, where a five-year-old boy was allegedly called a "Jewish cockroach" and mocked about his circumcised penis so badly that he wet himself rather than use the toilet.

Victoria's Deputy Premier and Minister for Education James Merlino has described the incidents as "appalling".

"I am still very concerned by the parents' reports and I have asked for an immediate review into how both schools have handled these matters, to ensure they were dealt with appropriately," he said.

More Stories

bullying crime religion

Top Stories

    Kind gesture by Gympie medico melts mum’s heart

    premium_icon Kind gesture by Gympie medico melts mum’s heart

    News A TRIED and tested gesture helped a two-year-old Gympie girl's trip to hospital a little less scary.

    Gympie mum fined for not forcing kids to go to school

    premium_icon Gympie mum fined for not forcing kids to go to school

    News A GYMPIE mum has been fined $200 for not forcing her two children to go to...

    Gympie MP calls on Minister to resign over racehorse horror

    premium_icon Gympie MP calls on Minister to resign over racehorse horror

    News IT IS incredibly exciting to think Gympie might have a direct link to the Melbourne...

    Water restrictions loom as drought hits home

    premium_icon Water restrictions loom as drought hits home

    News Southeast Qld faces water restrictions as dam levels drop