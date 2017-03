ROLLOVER: Ambulance and police were needed when a Cleveland man rolled his car during an expensive hooning moment at Teeway, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

A CLEVELAND carpenter paid a high price for a moment of 4WD hooning at Teewah, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

Connor William Smith, 22, wrecked his car, lost his licence for six months and ran up a $16,460 bill for repairs, towing and his fine.

Inexperienced at beach driving, Smith fishtailed and rolled his Landcruiser, endangering himself and his passenger, causing $15,000 damage and necessitating a $1100 towing bill, the court was told. He was fined $360.