$1.69 million Rattler decision wasn't taken lightly

Weekly column from Gympie Mayor Mick Curran

ON FRIDAY a special council meeting was held in which we were able to achieve two important outcomes.

First was to endorse changes to the conditions of use at the Gympie Aerodrome, specifically aimed at increasing the safety of those using the council owned facility and the well being of local residents. These changes were adopted as we continue to work towards developing the master plan for the aerodrome.

Secondly we have awarded the contract for the upgrading of the track and bridges on the Mary Valley rail line.

This decision included an additional $1,692,785.

This wasn't a decision we took lightly, however the additional cost will give the track a longer life span, reduce ongoing maintenance and the costs associated - delivering a more sustainable product for the Rattler Railway Company.

The Rattler Project, which is partly funded by the State Government, is already supporting employment and jobs in the region through the use of local companies, and the successful contractor for the upgrade of the tracks and bridges is currently recruiting.

Finally, congratulations to everyone involved in last Wednesday night's Winter Tree's on Mary and the official opening of Smithfield St.

It was wonderful to see so many of the community come together. And we hope you enjoy the new look Smithfield St thanks to the support from the Queensland Government's Building our Regional program as we continue our work to revitalise Mary St and the CBD.