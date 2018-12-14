$160k upgrade for Mary Valley sport facility

HITTING NEW HEIGHTS: Gympie MP Tony Perrett, Senior Constable Bill Greer, club treasurer Steve Banney, Michele Perrett, Margaret Gillett and Julie Worth at the Kandanga Tennis Club.

HITTING NEW HEIGHTS: Gympie MP Tony Perrett, Senior Constable Bill Greer, club treasurer Steve Banney, Michele Perrett, Margaret Gillett and Julie Worth at the Kandanga Tennis Club. Troy Jegers

TENNIS: Kandanga Tennis Club has received more than $160,000 to upgrade the local tennis court surfaces and lighting, and to replace the deteriorating fence.

The Federal Government announced the approval of $159,990 and Gympie Regional Council will give the club $10,000 from the community assistance grant.

"This is the biggest thing since the Kandanga pub burnt down and got rebuilt,” a delighted club treasurer Steve Banney said this week.

"We will be able to do everything we want with the money from these grants.”

Tony Perrett, Senior Constable Bill Greer, Michele Perrett, Julie Worth, Margaret Gillett, Steve Banney, Troy Jegers

The surface will be upgraded from bitumen to synthetic grass which will bring Kandanga on par with surrounding tennis clubs.

"We are one of the few clubs in Queensland to have bitumen, and the synthetic grass will make it more attractive,” Banney said.

"Players would come off the court and they would say 'we can feel it in our joints'; there will be less impact because the playing surface will be softer.

"Our juniors who struggled when they would travel to the coast and had never played on grass will now be on the same level.”

Tony Perrett, Senior Constable Bill Greer, Michele Perrett, Julie Worth, Margaret Gillett, Steve Banney, Troy Jegers

Banney said the courts will be finished middle of next year and will be unusable for about a month.

"During that time, members can use the courts in Imbil and Gympie,” he said.

"We will be having an opening ceremony after the upgrade.”

READ MORE:Kids smash new heights

READ MORE:Australia on rise in tennis rankings

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien announced the funding through the Move It Aus Community Sport Infrastructure Grant program on Thursday.

"An active outdoor lifestyle is one of the best features of Wide Bay, and this funding will ensure that more people are able to enjoy the health and social benefits associated with sports participation,” Mr O'Brien said.

"This investment in sporting infrastructure and facilities will provide a real encouragement for people to get active, as it is a key priority of our government to encourage promote the social and health benefits of physical activity and sport.”

With about 65 members - 35 adults and 25 juniors - the club's next focus will be growing numbers.

For more information phone Margaret Gillett on 0427 161 010.