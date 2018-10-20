160 guests attend Gympie's 'Royal' wedding

HAPPILY MARRIED: Linc and his wife Stacey Phelps on their wedding day.

WELL-KNOWN Gympie couple Linc and Stacey Phelps, owners and operators of the Royal Hotel in Mary St, made it official when they tied the knot on Friday, October 5.

More than 160 people attended the wedding, coming from as far away as Newcastle and Western Australia as well as Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

Stacey said while she had booked most of her services well in advance, it was only in the preceding three months that preparations had kicked into high gear.

She shouldered the burden of the planning, with long-time friend and wedding decorator Wendy Algie, from Fuss n Flair Wedding and Event Decorators.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate the marriage of Linc and Stacey Phelps on Friday October 5. Emma Nayler

Wendy put the reception together while Stacey left for Montville to get ready for the wedding.

"Jan from Branch and Blossom and Wendy really outdid themselves,” Stacey said.

"I'd also like to thank Jazmyn from Aesthete Film and Photography for recording the whole event.”

The ceremony was held in a quaint, open-styled chapel in Montville and presided over by celebrant Michelle Gadd, a high school friend of Stacey's.

The official photographs were taken at One Tree Hill in Maleny by local photographer Emma Nayler, with Max Van Heusden taking the reception photos.

The bridesmaids were made up of Stacey's daughters Mackenzi Finger and Emerson Finger, sister Meagan Benstead and niece Imogen Benstead.

Linc's best man was Peter Cooper and the groomsmen were Taurean Thompson, Scott Greenaway and Jamie Benstead.

Then, the party adjourned to the couple's Victory Heights home where the reception was held in their backyard under a fabulous marquee decorated with flowers and fairy lights.

The toppers, were two bobble-head replicas of the bride and groom made by an artist in Victoria.

Stacey said the pieces nearly didn't make it to the top of the cake, only arriving by post at 11am on the morning of the wedding.

Stacey absolutely loved her wedding dress.

"My wedding dress was a beautiful silver grey, with award-winning bridal designer Judy Copley who hand dyed the fabric to achieve the colour I wanted,” she said.

"The tight-fitted bodice was heavily hand-beaded with pearls, crystals and hand-made flowers.”

The fairytale creation was completed by a floor-length silver veil that was covered in individual pearls hand sewn by the couture wedding dress designer.

Stacey's son, Jack Lowe, gave his mother away, while his little sister Lyric Phelps was flower girl in a silver tulle dress.

Stacey and Linc are hoping to find some time to get away for a couple of days to Byron Bay as soon as an opening clears in the hotel's events calendar.