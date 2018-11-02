16 ways to celebrate the Cup in the Gympie region

Who needs horse races when you can have pig races instead? Find out where you can back a "squealer” with our comprehensive Melbourne Cup list.

Who needs horse races when you can have pig races instead? Find out where you can back a "squealer” with our comprehensive Melbourne Cup list. Jasmine Burke

1. RACE NIGHT EVENT

When: Tonight from 7.30pm

Where: Queenslander Hotel

Cost: $10 entry and $10 for $1000 worth of Race Bucks

THIS fundraising event for The Gympie Devils and Bravo Disability Support means you don't have to wait until Tuesday for the big day. There will be six live "crazy” races for punters to either compete in or "bet on” using special race bucks. Up for grabs is a night for two people at Secrets of the Lake Resort. Bookings are essential. Call 5482 1506.

Allan Roberts will be your host at The Queenslander Hotel for Wacky Races on Saturday night.

2. VICTORY HOTEL CALCUTTA

When: Monday, 7pm.

Where: Victory Hotel, Bath Tce, Gympie.

HEAD along to the Victory Hotel to get into all the fun of their annual Calcutta. Their TAB facilities will also be open from 8am on Tuesday - so you can get your bet on early for the race that stops the nation.

3. ROADCRAFT MELBOURNE CUP DAY PIG RACES

When: Tuesday, 10am-5pm

Where: Gympie Turf Club, 77 Exhibition Rd, Gympie.

Cost: $15 - $120 VIP tickets

SPEND Melbourne Cup Day track side - marquees are available, and it's a day jam-packed with racing action and fashion. And what's more, you get to see cute little pigs racing their way through a maze. For extra pizazz book a ticket to the GTC Lawyers VIP Birdcage with Moet, free flowing champagne, beer, wine and all day grazing. Tickets through gympieboxoffice.com.au.

4. LITTLE HAVEN MELBOURNE CUP LUNCH

When: Tuesday, 11am - 4pm.

Where: The Pavillion, Gympie Turf Club

Cost: $55 including $15 track entry and meal.

ENJOY a plated lunch by Capelli Foods, a glass of sparkling wine on arrival, fashion parades, sweeps, raffles and auctions at the Little Haven Palliative Care cup luncheon. There will be fabulous prizes for Fashions on the Field plus live coverage of the big race on big screens throughout the venue. Tickets available from On Location Boutique 70/74 Mary St or phone 54829091.

5. SCIC MELBOURNE CUP LUNCH

When: Tuesday, 11am - 5pm.

Where: Gunabul Homestead, Power Rd, Southside.

Cost: $45 including 2 course meal and canapes.

PARTAKE of a two course luncheon plus canapes, by Zesty Edibles at Gunabul Homestead with fabulous prizes for the Best Hat, Jockey Colours and Best dressed couple. Music by Short Note. There will also be raffles and sweeps for bookings contact Zesty Edibles on 54823107 or All Solutions Finance & Insurance 137 Mary Street on 54815180.

6. SEAFOOD LUNCHEON

When: Tuesday, 11.30am - 2pm.

Where: Australian Hotel, Lady Mary Tce, Gympie.

THE chefs at the Aussie are putting on a special seafood based menu between 11.30am-2pm and bookings are required on 54821070.

7. MELBOURNE CUP LUNCH

When: Tuesday, from 10am

Where: Empire Hotel, 196 Mary Street, Gympie.

Cost: $35 includes appetisers, main meal and a free drink.

A SPECIAL Melbourne Cup Lunch is planned at the Empire, with a magnificent meal and prizes on offer for the Best Dressed Man, Woman and Fascinator, plus sweeps and raffles. Bookings are essential on 5481 2882.

8. MELBOURNE CUP

When: Tuesday, from 10am

Where: Gympie RSL

Cost: $20 per head - 3 choice preset menu

GET a glass of bubbly on arrival and choose from 200g rump topped with avocado and hollandaise, a massaman beef curry with rice or a chicken caesar burger served with sweet-potato chips and aioli sauce. There will also be sweeps and giveaways and a Fashions on the Field competition and the courtesy bus will be running from 10.30am-4pm.

Lon Gray and Clair Fletcher at the Gympie Melbourne Cup Race Day celebrations at the Turf Club last year. Rowan Schindler

9. MELBOURNE CUP LUNCH

When: Tuesday, TAB open from 8am

Where: Jockey Club Hotel, Exhibition Rd, Southside.

THE Jockey Club Hotel have pulled out all the stops with a special Melbourne Cup menu, a fashion parade, lucky door prize and sweeps available on the day. Calcutta tickets are currently available and will be drawn on Sunday from 5pm. The courtesy bus is available all day and bookings are essential on 5482 1270.

10. MELBOURNE CUP CELEBRATIONS

When: Tuesday, 12-2pm

Where: Kandanga Hotel, 40 Main St, Kandanga

HEAD along to the Kandanga Pub for sweeps, Fashions on the Field and to watch the race on the big TV for punters. They'll have their trusty, tasty menu on offer plus lucky door prizes. Bookings are preferred on 5484 3162.

11. LUNCH MENU SPECIALS

When: Tuesday, 11.30am-2pm

Where: Phoenix Hotel, 29 Redhill Rd, Gympie

THE friendly staff at the Phoenix will have a special Melbourne Cup menu and there'll be sweeps and raffles throughout the afternoon. Bookings are essential if you want to get a table on 5482 1263.

12.MELBOURNE CUP CELEBRATIONS @ THE SPORTS CLUB

When: Tuesday, TAB open from 8am.

Where: Rainbow Beach Sports Recreation and Memorial Club, Turana St, Rainbow Beach

THERE'LL be plenty of action at the Rec Club with the Rainbow Cup on the green at 1pm and prizes for Best Dressed Male and Female, sweeps, prizes and giveaways all day. You can watch the race on the big screen and there will be a special tapas menu, plus the full menu available from 11am. Plus, stick around for when the resident DJ keeps the party going from 5pm..

13. MEAL SPECIALS AT THE ROYAL

When: Tuesday from 10am-2pm

Where: The Royal Hotel, 190 Mary St, Gympie

IT WILL be a laid-back affair at the Royal this year with a special Melbourne Cup menu available between 10am-2pm.

14. MELBOURNE CUP AT THE GARDENS

When: Tuesday from 12pm.

Where: Silky Oak Tea Gardens, 33 Priddy Rd, Kia Ora.

GET set for a huge afternoon with a special Melbourne Cup lunch and sweeps out at Kia Ora. The race will be broadcast on the big screen so you won't miss a minute of the action. Bookings appreciated on 5486 5535.

15. THEEBINE STATE SCHOOL MELBOURNE CUP

When: Tuesday from 10am

Where: Theebine Hotel, 1 Theebine Rd, Theebine.

IN A special fundraising event for the Theebine State School P&C, the Theebine Hotel is hosting a Melbourne Cup Day extravaganza. There will be sweeps and raffles, hobby horse races, calcutta and more. There will be a Fashions on the Field competition with prizes for the Best Dressed. There will also be a special Melbourne Cup Day lunch on offer from 10am. Call the hotel for more information or for bookings on 5484 6182.

16. MELBOURNE CUP LUNCHEON

When: Tuesday, from 11am

Where: Tin Can Bay Country Club, Tin Can Bay.

Cost: $28 includes 3 course lunch and free drink.

THE Tin Can Bay Country Club is the place to be on Cup Day with a special three course Melbourne Cup Luncheon and free drink on arrival. There will be Fashions on the Field, sweeps and raffles and plenty of colour and excitement. Bookings are required on 5486 4231.