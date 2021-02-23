16 things the Gympie council will vote on tomorrow

Development will dominate the discussion at Gympie Regional Council’s meeting this week with a number of controversial and high profile projects to be tabled.

Gympie's councillors will return to the Town Hall on Wednesday for what will likely be a long meeting, with 15 items on the agenda.

Development will dominate the meeting with two major projects up for a vote: a 108-bed, four storey aged care centre and a controversial Bella Creek motorsport park.

The developer of the aged care centre wants approval for the centre to built on land between Duke and King Streets near the Gympie Hospital.

In contrast, developer Scott Canty has approval to build his bike park in the Mary Valley, but wants the council to change or remove some of the 25 conditions put in place when the park was given the go ahead last October.

Councillors will also decide whether to adopt a second amendment to the town's planning scheme.

Gympie councillors are being asked to approve a four-storey aged care centre with numerous conditions.

This will include changes to zoning in some areas (including stripping Victory Heights of its Local Development Area designation) and changing parts of the scheme's development code.

The Gympie Caravan Park will also be a hot topic, playing a starring role in two items.

One will be discussed behind closed doors; the other is asking councillors to approve writing off $2900 in outstanding rental debt.

The park was taken over by the council last year after the state's Supreme Court found the previous managers breached their lease by failing to upgrade the site's toilets and kitchen.

The second amendment of the region’s planning scheme will be voted on at the meeting.

Councillors are also expected to accept a tender of more than $500,000 to replace a water main in Chapple St, which has reached the end of its lifespan and now poses a safety risk, as well as potentially leaving residents without water for an extended period if it fails.

They will also vote on whether to add another $20,000 as a result of a cost blowout on work to replace Doyles Bridge on Kandanga Creek Rd; the staff report says this overrun was caused by obstructions encountered during piling.

It will be the second blowout on the bridge following an $80,000 spike approved last month.

Crs Bob Fredman, Warren Polley, Dolly Jensen, Shane Waldock, Mayor Glen Hartwig, Bruce Devereaux, Jess Milne, Dan Stewart and Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon will have to deal with 16 items on this week’s agenda.

However, even with these two blowouts the replacement is expected to come in more than $400,000 under budget.

Also on Wednesday's list are the renewal of power delegations within the CEO's office (a matter of controversy in the past), reports on the council's financial situation and future borrowings, an update on its progress addressing a scathing accountancy report on the council's financial management, an update on the performance of the council's water business unit and the creation of a pre-qualified suppliers list for gas fitters and plumbers.