16 school holiday activities in the Gympie region

DON'T miss out on these fun school holiday activities for the whole family in the Gympie region.

1. Santa's arrival

Location: Gympie Central Food Court

When: Everyday of the week until Christmas from 10am-midday

Cost: Free

Details: A very special guest will arrive today. Bring the kids along for a great morning of giveaways, performances, face painting and Christmas craft. A station will also be set up where you can write and post your letter to Santa himself.

Santa Claus will be at Gympie Central everyday until Christmas Eve. Choreograph

2. Mary St Christmas Party

Location: Mary St

When: December 19 from 5pm

Cost: Free

Details: Don't miss Gympie's biggest street party and late night shopping event. This event is bigger and better and involves several surprises yet to be announced.

3. Christmas Trees and Lights Festival

Location: St Peter's Church (Cnr Lady Mary Tce and Amy Street, Gympie)

When: December 17 launch starts at 6pm. This event will run until Friday December 21 from 9am until 8:30pm.

Cost: Free

Details: Don't miss the Christmas Trees and Lights Festival starting from Monday. Featuring handmade Christmas Crafts and Goodies Stall. Sausage Sizzle and Soft drinks available. Each evening will feature local musicians. Monday: Sue Flower on Mandolin and Pam Graham on piano. Tuesday: Ukelele Group - Gustro. Wednesday: Gympie Strings. Thursday: St Peter's Voice. Friday: USA Retro Juke Box Singers.

4. Community Christmas Party at Goomboorian

Location: Goomboorian Memorial Hall

When: Sunday December 16 from 5pm. BYO

Cost: Free entry. Raffle tickets cost $2.

Details: The Goomboorian Memorial Hall is having a Community Christmas Party starting at 5pm all welcome. BYO and bring a plate to share. The Christmas Raffle will be drawn at the event tickets will be available at the event $2.00 a ticket. 1st prize Hamper, 2nd prize two bottles of wine and nibbles, 3rd prize a bottle of Port and chocolates. Proceeds to the maintenance and upkeep of the Hall. Enquiries to Pam on 07 5486 5317.

5. The Kids Cancer Project Fundraiser Concert

Location: Gympie Bowls Club

When: Saturday December 15 from 3.30-8:30pm

Cost: Entry $8 and a two course meal available for $13pp.

Details: The Kids Cancer Project Fundraiser Concert is this Saturday night. Come along and enjoy live country music and help raise funds to support childhood cancer research. Great fun with $1 raffles, lucky door and lucky chair prizes to win. RSVP: please call 54825782 or 0418601164 for catering purposes.

6. Roald Dahl's The BFG Gympie

Location: Gympie Library (8-14 Mellor Road)

When: Friday January 18 from 11am-midday

Cost: This is a free event but please make your booking here.

Details: Join us for a fun-filled morning as we celebrate Roald Dahl's the BFG with trivia and craft. This event is suitable for children aged 8-12 years.

In many cultures, the fox appears in folklore as a symbol of cunning and trickery, or as a familiar animal possessed of magic powers. Foxes have also become popular characters in books, TV shows and films. Pictured: Roald Dahl's Fantastic Mr Fox. Photo Contributed Contributed

7. Gympie Christmas in the Park

Location: Gympie Civic Centre (Due to the recent weather forecast, the venue is now Gympie Civic Centre)

When: Saturday December 15 from 4-8:30pm

Cost: Rides $5... Free entry

Details: Don't miss all the best rides and entertainment from 4pm. Santa's arrival starts at 5pm followed by carols and fireworks at 7pm. Food and drinks available.

8. Mo Willems Curious Creatures Imbil

Location: Imbil Library

When: Sunday January 20 - Tuesday January 22 from 11am

Cost: Free but please book here:

Details: Celebrate 14 years of story magic as we explore the wonderful creatures created by Elephant and Piggie author, Mo Willems, with stories and craft. For children aged 5-8 years. Bookings Essential

9. Movies in the Park - The Greatest Showman

Location: Nelson Reserve, Gympie

When: Saturday January 19 from 7-9pm

Cost: Free event

Details: Don't miss this event. Hosted by the Lions Club of Gympie South. A sausage sizzle and refreshments will be available.

SHOWTIME: Adore Dance are performing The Greatest Showman for their 2018 end of year concert.

10. Christmas with Abba and the Bee Gees

Location: Gympie RSL Club

When: Friday December 21 from 8-10:30pm

Cost: $28

Details: Come along and celebrate Christmas with ABBA and the Bee Gees on December 21. It's a perfect night for Christmas work parties or a night out with friends or family. At only $28 for a double header show, this one can't be missed. Tickets on sale now at reception or phone 07 5482 1018 to pay over the phone and secure your tickets. Hurry in quick, it's sure to be a sell out.

11. Carols in Curra

Location: Curra Community Hall in David Drive

When: Sunday December 16 from 6pm

Cost: Free

Details: The Community Association of Curra is sponsoring a Carols by Candlelight evening. There will be no entry fee but light refreshments will be available from 6pm, and at 6:30pm, the Curra Christian Community will present a short Christmas play for the children. At 7pm, the Gympie Choral Group will be singing carols supported by the local music group and everybody will be encouraged to join in. Santa will arrive with sweets for the children who will also be provided with flame-free candles.

12. Harry Potter Book Night Gympie

Location: Gympie Library

When: Thursday February 7 from 5-6pm

Cost: This is a free event, but please book tickets through here.

Details: On Thursday February 7, Harry Potter fans from around the world will once again celebrate Harry Potter Book Night. Come dressed as your favourite character and share in themed activities, games and quizzes. For children aged 8-14 years. Bookings Essential

13. Horrible Histories: Awesome Egyptians Goomeri

Location: Goomeri Library

When: Friday January 18 from 3-4pm

Cost: Free but please book here:

Details: Join us for an amazing morning as we take a look at the Awesome Egyptians. Learn some cool facts about life in Ancient Egypt, take part in an Awesome Egyptians Trivia Tournament and create some Awesome Egyptians craft. Suitable for children aged 8-12 years. Bookings Essential

14. Summer Reading Breakup Club Party at Imbil

Location: Imbil Library

When: Friday January 25 from 2:30-3:30pm

Cost: Free but please book here:

Details: Don't miss the summer reading club Breakup Party at Imbil. Join us to celebrate the 2018/2019 Summer Reading Club. Stay for a nibble and chat about the fun you have had over the holidays.

15. Holiday Craft Bar at Kilkivan

Location: Kilkivan Library

When: Thursday January 3, 10, 17, 24 from 10am-11am

Cost: Free

Details: Stop by the children's area at your local library branch during January for free craft activities during the school holidays. Suitable for children aged 5-12 years and their carers.

16. Mad Science in Kilkivan

Location: Kilkivan Library

When: Tuesday January 15 from 3-4pm

Cost: Free event but please book here:

Details: Watch the amazing chemical reactions in a fun science demonstration. Make your own slime for lots of ooey-gooey sticky fun. Ideal for children aged 6-12 years. Bookings Essential