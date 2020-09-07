16 people face serious charges in Gympie District Court

DISTRICT Court sittings, where serious criminal offences are dealt with begin in Gympie today.

Gympie's district court is one of 32 in Queensland and sits about four times a year.

Matters will be presided over by a Judge Long S.C. for the next fortnight.

The following people are due to appear in Gympie District Court today, Monday September 7:

BAKER; QUINN; DAVIS

McFAYDEN: Jack

FEATHERSTONE; John

HAMES: Jessie

GRIMSTONE; Matthew

EVANS: Lance

PECK: Matthew

SEARLE: Joshua & KILLIAN: Bradley

BARKER: Jaymie

SPENCER: John

SCHWIND: Bradley

PEARCE: Ngithe

Kenneth HAMPTON