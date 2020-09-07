Menu
16 people face serious charges in Gympie District Court

Frances Klein
7th Sep 2020 6:27 AM
DISTRICT Court sittings, where serious criminal offences are dealt with begin in Gympie today.

Gympie's district court is one of 32 in Queensland and sits about four times a year.

Matters will be presided over by a Judge Long S.C. for the next fortnight.

The following people are due to appear in Gympie District Court today, Monday September 7:

 

BAKER; QUINN; DAVIS

McFAYDEN: Jack

FEATHERSTONE; John

HAMES: Jessie

GRIMSTONE; Matthew

EVANS: Lance

PECK: Matthew

SEARLE: Joshua & KILLIAN: Bradley

BARKER: Jaymie

SPENCER: John

SCHWIND: Bradley

PEARCE: Ngithe

Kenneth HAMPTON

