16 people face serious charges in Gympie District Court
DISTRICT Court sittings, where serious criminal offences are dealt with begin in Gympie today.
Gympie's district court is one of 32 in Queensland and sits about four times a year.
Matters will be presided over by a Judge Long S.C. for the next fortnight.
The following people are due to appear in Gympie District Court today, Monday September 7:
BAKER; QUINN; DAVIS
McFAYDEN: Jack
FEATHERSTONE; John
HAMES: Jessie
GRIMSTONE; Matthew
EVANS: Lance
PECK: Matthew
SEARLE: Joshua & KILLIAN: Bradley
BARKER: Jaymie
SPENCER: John
SCHWIND: Bradley
PEARCE: Ngithe
Kenneth HAMPTON