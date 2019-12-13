16 jobs going in Gympie now

EMPLOYMENT: There are lots of jobs going now across the Gympie region. Make sure to click the link provided to apply. Photo: Contributed

THE following jobs were listed in the past week for those living in the Gympie region. Most closing dates for these jobs will run until January 2020.

1. Ranger

OUR client is seeking a Ranger for the Gympie region for a short term role. If you have excellent communication skills and love working with the community, then you should apply for the job.

This position will involve conducting investigations including taking witness statements, conduct and record interviews, gather and prepare evidence for court, preparation of reports for court and giving evidence in court.

APPLY HERE

2. Muster Marketing Sponsorship

THE Gympie Music Muster was established in 1982 and is the largest charity / community run music festival in regional Australia. The event is held on the last weekend of August every year in the Amamoor State Forest. The Gympie Muster is a fundraising initiative of the Gympie Apex Club Inc.

A senior position working within the Muster Team. We are looking for a highly motivated individual who will work hand-in-hand with the Muster board and the Sponsorship/Program/Marketing subcommittee to:

Support and undertake strategic development of the marketing and sponsorship plan.

Support and drive festival growth through marketing and sponsorship.

Support and foster business development opportunities.

Nurture current and new sponsorship expectations

Support and secure long-term sustainability of the Muster.

Strive to ensure overall patron satisfaction.

Applications close Monday January 6, 2020

APPLY HERE

3. Junior CLS Team Member

THE Gympie and District Landcare Group is a community based organisation active in the Gympie region. The group is an incorporated organisation and a registered charity. Members

elect an Executive (Management Committee) each year that is responsible for management oversight. Members and volunteers are integrally involved in the group’s main activities: operating a local native plant nursery; raising biocontrol insects for invasive plant species control; providing land care services, fostering local land caring activities; and community education.

This person will be able to implement project objectives as directed. Work well with others in a team environment. Have a passion for land caring activities as it pertains to revegetation, clearing and caring for the environment. This is a junior position and the successful person must be between the age of 14 and 9 months – 18 years old as this is an initiative offered through a Federal Youth Boost program. Preferably an early school-leaver.

Applications close Sunday January 5, 2020

APPLY HERE

4. Manufacturing Labourer

AWX Sunshine Coast is currently seeking hardworking, reliable and enthusiastic general labourers for upcoming roles in the Gympie region. The successful candidates will possess a good attitude and be a team player. Due to the physical nature of labouring roles applicants must be fit, healthy and able to perform manual labouring tasks including repetitive lifting.

Applicants with labouring experience are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must own a reliable car and current licence.

Current contactable references on resume.

APPLY HERE

5. Junior Propagation Assistant

THE Gympie and District Landcare Group is a community based organisation active in the Gympie The group is an incorporated organisation and a registered charity. Members

elect an Executive (Management Committee) each year that is responsible for management oversight. Members and volunteers are integrally involved in the group’s main activities: operating a local native plant nursery; raising biocontrol insects for invasive plant species control; providing land care services, fostering local land caring activities; and community education.

The successful candidate will ideally be reliable, passionate about plants and customers, an enthusiastic self-starter who is willing to work with our community to meet theenvironmental objectives of the nursery. This person will have initiative and be open to taking directionand learning from a broad range of people.

This is a junior position and the successful person must be between the age of 14 and 9 months – 18 years old as this is an initiative offered through a Federal Youth Boost program. Preferably an early school-leaver.

Applications close Sunday January 5, 2020

APPLY HERE

6. Precedent Scripting

DORE and Webb Lawyers has offices based in Gympie and Noosa.

The successful applicant will have experience with:

1) Lexis Nexis Affinity Practice Management software;

2) Creating scripts for precedents; and

3) Creating workflows;

The position can be based in the Gympie or Noosa office

APPLY HERE

7. Dairy Farm position

THE Dairy has been in our family milking 70 cows in 1946 and has grown to milking 330 head of Brown Swiss cows.This is a 3rd generation progressive farm. The farm is 420 acres with some adjoining heifer blocks plus centre pivot and Travelling irrigators. We are a predominantly a pasture and grain dairy farm with very minimal silage feeding. This farm consists of 550hd of cattle in ranging ages. We also own and operate a second dairy 10klm away where we milk 220hd plus dry cows and young stock.

The suitable person must be positive and efficient with a can do attitude to join our team. The position involves Milking 330 Brown Swiss cows twice a day, Moving of Travelling Irrigators, Organising feed for replacement Heifers, Monitoring of Animal Health and vaccinations, General maintenance of Machinery and day to day farming issues.

APPLY HERE

8. Personal Carer / Assistant in Nursing at Blue Care

BLUE CARE is inviting applications from Personal Carers, Assistants in Nursing (AINs) and Support Workers with proven community experience to deliver exceptional care to our clients on the Sunshine Coast. This is a great opportunity for Personal Carers aiming to secure a permanent contract in the New Year with a leading aged care provider that promotes career development.

As a Personal Carer, you’ll deliver individualised support to your clients living in the community. You’ll provide services that promote their independence, enhancing their quality of life and empowering them to spend time doing what matters!

With no two days ever the same, you’ll spend your time on the road, completing your scheduled visits, interacting one-on-one with clients and their loved ones within their homes. You’ll provide:

In home services such as personal care, daily living activities including showering, personal hygiene, food preparation and domestic cleaning.

Support to participate in community based recreational and social activities

Transportation and assistance with shopping and appointments

APPLY HERE

9. Medical Imaging Typist at Gympie Radiology

AN exciting opportunity exists to work at Gympie Radiology a fully comprehensive radiology clinic located in Gympie. We have one position available for an experienced Medical Typist for immediate start. This role is working remotely.

You must have experience in medical typing - radiology terminology typing experience preferred. You will need to have reliable high speed internet to ensure access to our internal systems.

You will be required to work part time initially on Mondays with view to extending days in the future. You must also be available for relief work.

Application close January 17, 2020

APPLY HERE

10. Service Adviser at Gympie Motor Group

GYMPIE Motor Group services all of our guest’s motoring needs to the highest quality standards and we are proud of our outstanding portfolio of car brands - Kia, Nissan, Ford, Subaru and reliable Used Cars.

We are seeking a Service Adviser to join our busy Gympie team. You will be responsible for:

Greeting guests to the dealership’s service department;

Booking and managing guest appointments;

Communicating vehicle symptoms and fault rectifications to guests in a manner which can be easily understood;

Obtaining accurate parts and labour prices for our guests;

Encouraging our guests towards other service offerings;

Keeping each guest up to speed on the servicing of their vehicle;

Handling any guest complaints and ensuring prompt issue resolution;

Preparing invoices and closing allocated repair orders in a timely manner;

Ensuring our guests are provided with their recommended maintenance schedule for future service requirements.

APPLY HERE

11. Customer Service Manager at Sodexo

DUE to positive growth in our Healthcare (Seniors) segment we are calling for applications from experienced and passionate Customer Service Managers who are interested in joining our teams located in the Wide Bay Burnett region (Gympie preferred).

As a Customer Service Manager your core focus will be on resident welfare and the smooth running of the operation with their needs at heart. You will manage site operations, achieving high levels of resident and client satisfaction through service delivery in accordance with the sites operating budget.

You will require the following to be successful in this role:

Hospitality and Catering experience within the hospitality industry essential. Management or supervisory experience as a Concierge or Front of House, Food & Beverage , or Housekeeping experience desirable

Practical experience with financial budgets, P&Ls and administration systems. Intermediate to advanced computer literacy

Health and Safety Compliance management skills

Performance management and recruitment experience, training, coaching and mentoring exposure

Customer Service experience

Associate Diploma of Business (Desirable)

Healthcare or Aged Care exposure (Desirable)

APPLY HERE

12. Allied Health Professionals - headspace Gympie

COME and be part of the headspace Gympie collaborative team.

headspace provides mental health services, alcohol and other drugs support, vocational and career support, and general health advice to young people aged between 12-25-years old. Community engagement is also provided by headspace through a multidisciplinary team approach, co-ordinating and participating in community activities.

We are seeking allied mental health professionals to join our dynamic and progressive team on a contract/sessional basis: General Psychologists, Clinical Psychologists, Mental Health Social Workers, Mental Health Occupational Therapists, and other Allied Health Practitioners with Medicare bulk billing eligibility.

Applications close Friday January 10, 2020

APPLY HERE

13. Electrical Reliability Coordinator at Fletcher Building Limited

WE’VE been a part of the iconic Australian design landscape for over 85 years. Only a few short years after Australian’s became happy little Vegemite’s, families were spreading their toast in kitchens and on tables made by us. We’ve come a long way.

Today, you’ll see Laminex on surfaces everywhere you look - be it hospitals, shopping centres, restaurants or your home, our team spend their day designing products so that all Australians can create beautiful spaces.

Reporting to the Reliability Leader we have an excellent opportunity for an experienced Electrical Reliability Co-Ordinator at our Toolara site. You be part of a supportive team environment with a proactive approach to ensuring that the workforce’s health & safety is the number one priority at all times.

Fletcher Building

Together we are part of Fletcher Building, Australasia’s largest building materials supplier. We manufacture building products; from insulation that keeps homes warm and dry, to cement, the foundation of built structures the world over. We operate retail businesses that distribute these products and many more to tradespeople right across the Tasman.

We employ 5,500 people across our Australian division; we know that our people are our greatest asset and as we continue to promote engaged and effective teams who deliver exceptional results for our customers, we are guided by our five core values - customer leading, play fair, better every day, be bold, and better together.

APPLY HERE

14. Construction Labourers at Global Group

GLOBE Group are currently seeking experienced Construction Labourers for work in Gympie starting immediately.

Skills/Experience Required:

Minimum 12 months experience on a commercial site

Demonstrated experience working on construction projects within the commercial sector

Ability to work in fast paced environments while not compromising quality of work

Job requirements:

Strong work ethic and ability to work autonomously

White card and full PPE

Willing to take direction and work well within small teams

Demonstrated knowledge of safe work practices

Flexible and ability to work overtime when needed

APPLY HERE

15. Home care worker - Gympie

DIVERSICARE is a not for profit organisation that delivers quality in-home care services that enable our clients to live a happy, enriching and independent life. We also specialise in matching clients with carers that speak the same language and that provide culturally respectful care. Diversicare also delivers education, training and information sessions statewide to communities, individuals and service providers.

What we need from you:

A Certificate III in Aged/Community Care, or Individual Support

Must live in Gympie or surrounding townships

You must be available to work between the hours of 7.00am and 6.00pm Monday to Friday plus some weekend work, to work a variety of shifts.

Police check or be willing to undergo a police check

Open Australian drivers licence with no restrictions

First Aid certificate

Have access to a roadworthy vehicle that is comprehensively insured for work purposes

This position involves high levels of repetitive, manual work and would best suit applicants who are physically fit and are in good health. Applicants may be required to complete a Pre-employment Medical Questionnaire and/or undergo a functional capacity evaluation to determine fitness for employment.

Hourly rate $27.99 an hour M-F, Sat. rate $33.59 an hour, Sun. rate $44.78 an hour. Allowance of .78 cents per km for travel between clients etc.

APPLY HERE

16. Disability Support Workers at Edmen

EDMEN are seeking Disability Support Workers. The role will see you on the frontline providing daily support to adults with physical and intellectual disabilities.

What you need to succeed in this role

Current Blue and Yellow Cards or be willing to obtain these

Experience working with moderate to high challenging behaviours

Demonstrated experience with personal care, medications, hoists & manual handling

A current Australian Drivers Licence and be willing to transport people in your car when required

A current First Aid Certificate or be willing to obtain one

Benefits:

Rewarding opportunity with the ability to make a difference

Exciting opportunity with the potential to lead into a permanent position

Plenty of work available now in Gympie

APPLY HERE