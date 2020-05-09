16 heartfelt tributes to Gympie mums

GYMPIE mothers will be feeling the love on Mother’s Day tomorrow, especially these 16 special women whose children and grandchildren couldn’t help but tell them how much they mean to them.

These sentiments are from readers who opened up when we asked on FaceBook for our followers to tell us why they loved their mum.

The Gympie Times wishes all Gympie region mothers a wonderful Mother’s Day tomorrow.

Emma Curtis with daughter Jessica Lorensen. Photo: Jessica Lorensen

Jessica Lorensen: I COULDN’T be more proud to call this beautiful soul my mum. She’s brave and resilient, creative and caring, beautiful and funny, a great cook and the best Nanny and dog mum around! We all love her so much. I wish she could see herself through my eyes for a day so she could understand how much she truly means to me.

As the saying goes “I am a strong woman because a strong woman raised me.”

Love you Mum Emma Curtis.

Sophie and Ava Liddicoat love spending time with their Grandma Betty Liddicoat. Photo: Michelle Liddicoat

Michelle Liddicoat: SOPHIE and Ava Liddicoat love spending time with their grandma Betty Liddicoat. They love her hugs, drawing and playing ball games in the yard on their visits and don’t forget the lolly jar she has on the pantry shelf that is a definite fav.

Michelle Liddicoat with mother Pam O'Sullivan and brother Stephen O'Sullivan. Photo: Michelle Liddicoat

Michelle Liddicoat: LOVE our mum Pam O’Sullivan so very much, she is the most caring, generous mum who is always there when we need her. She is a much loved nana to her four granddaughters who just love playing at Nana’s place.

Cee VanderAa with mother Lesley McDevitt. Photo: Cee VanderAa

Cee VanderAa: IT CANNOT be described in just a few words how much I love my precious mum and why, but here goes. My Mum Lesley McDevitt is the most important woman in my life.

As a single Mother in the 70s she selflessly created a new life to support her two children by giving up what she wanted & putting their needs before hers. She left her home town of Kimba in South Australia to move too Gympie to start over.

My Mum has lead her family through ups and downs with strength, kindness, compassion, grace an unconditional love.

We come together on Mother’s Day to celebrate these beautiful human beings we call our Mother. Without them, well, we wouldn’t have the gift of life.

These selfless acts extend out of her family domain where she volunteers her time, energy and love with other wonderful women at the Older Womens Network (OWN), where she helps to create a brighter Gympie community.

For these reasons and many more, I thank you & I love you with all my heart Mum you are really appreciated.

Forever and always your every loving daughter Cathy.

Natasha Grace with grandson Kyan Bell. Photo: Kloe Ashton

Kloe Ashton: JUST when I thought my mum Natasha Grace couldn’t get any better she became the best Nana to my baby. She’s my best friend, the perfect role model and completely irreplaceable. My siblings and I are so thankful for her each and every day. She’s truly the best person I know.

Jett, Cole and Nash Forsdike with their grandma Faye Elliott. Photo: Shelli Forsdike

Shelli Forsdike: THIS is us (Jett, Cole and Nash Forsdike) and our Grandma, (Faye Elliott) The best grandma ever.

Tiff Curtis, Jess Preston and Rachel Curtis pictured with mum Colleen Wason (third from left). Photo: Jess Preston

Jess Preston: THIS is our mum Colleen Wason She is not only our mum, the best nanna but our best friend. She has raised us to be kind, to treat others how we would like to be treated and to love each other endlessly.

Her family is her world and we would not be where we are today if it wasn’t for her. Mum/ Nanna we love you to the moon and back.

Kim and Susan Milham. Photo: Susan Milham

Susan Milham: I LOVE my Mumma (Kim Milham) eleventy million. She is kind, caring, compassionate and crazy. She is not only a great mother but an amazing Nanny!

Janelle Walker pictured front and centre with her extended family. Photo: Amanda Walker

Amanda Walker: MY MUM Janelle Walker is the best mum because she will do anything for anyone. She is always there for me, she would give me her last $100 to know my son and me are safe and feed. She has raised us kids and grandkids to be amazing strong people that can get though whatever life throws at us. We love you mumma.

Lahni, Thor and Zavier Malone with mum Stacey Jones. Photo: Shane Malone

Shane Malone: THIS is our amazing mummy (Stacey Jones), she is our horse riding coach, motorbike riding instructor and bed time best book reader with the cool voices. She goes above and beyond for us and we love her to the big big moon.

Pictured: Stacey Jones (mummy), Lahni, Thor & Zavier Malone.

"Best mumma in the world" Kyla Wheeler with daughter Mandy Cullen. Photo: Mandy Cullen

Mandy Cullen: KYLA Wheeler – best mumma in the world. Constantly blows my mind with how she continues to step up and take care of me and my babies. Couldn’t do it without her!

Tarsha Willmott pictured with mum and niece Amity Lingard and Sherry Luscombe. Photo: Tarsha Willmott

Tarsh Willmott: MY MUM with myself and my niece. Couldn’t ask for a better mum! Always my mum, forever my friend.

Jenny Ross with daughter Nicole Turner. Photo: Nicole Turner

Nicole Turner: THIS is my mum Jenny Ross. My mum is an amazing mum and nanna to my two boys. So supportive and caring. Always there for my family and can’t imagine our family without her.

Shavaun Emmerson with mum Wendy Emmerson and sister Courtney Brooke. Photo: Shavaun Emmerson

Shavaun Emmerson: THERE aren’t enough words to say how much I love my mum (Wendy Emmerson). She is my best friend and the best ma to her beautiful grandbabies.

She is the most resilient and kind woman I know. Love you Wendy Emmerson

Mum and grandmother Deanne Martin. Photo: Ell Beal

Ell Beal: THIS is my amazing mum Deanne Martin. She’s my best friend and the best Nanny ever to my little girls! Couldn’t ask for a better mother and Nanny.

Mother of four and grandmother of two Leanne Ludcke.Photo: Jasmine L Ludcke

Jasmine Ludcke: THIS is my mum Leanne Ludcke. She is a fantastic mum to four kids and countless others that think of her as mum. And she has two granddaughters. My mum has been through so much, and she has always put her family and her friends first. My life would not be complete without here in it. Love you always mum and forever.