16 awesome NYE parties happening in Gympie region

1. New Year’s in the Park

CATCH The Voice star Jack Vidgen at Nelson Reserve for an end-of-year spectacular, including a line-up of local talent. The family-friendly event with free rides and children’s activities runs from 5pm until 9pm when the fireworks will make a colourful end to the night.

2. Kenmore Muster

COME and see in the new year in country style with the Kenmore Park Music Muster at Lower Wonga.

Performances by the Mirror Image Duo, Glen Albrecht, Ricochet, Tony Wagner, Natalie Fenton and Vanessa Sanger. Day pass costs $25 per person with children under 12 free.

Bookings on 0402 512 116 or www .kenmoreparkmusicmuster.com.au.

Let’s get ready to rumble for New Years Eve. The countdown is on!

3. Get your beach on

IF YOU really want to party in the New Year – do it in comfort and style at Club 88 at their “Welcome 2020 Beach Party” featuring DJ CRVKS from 9pm.

Make sure you get in the vibe of the night and dress appropriately for the beach.

4. Swing into hall fun

THE Sunshine Swing band will be providing the music to an old-time country dance starting at 8pm at the Belli Community Hall. There’ll be a great supper, raffles, lucky door and lucky spot prizes. Entry is $14 adults, $5 high school students and children free.

FIREWORKS TO GO OFF:

5. All about country

COME see the year out with Karen Thomson, who will be singing in the early evening and then partying late into the night with karaoke at the Curra Country Club.

6. Hits time

SEE in the new decade with the 181 Duo in the Main Lounge of the Gympie RSL from 8pm-1am.

7. Revving into 2020

WELCOME in 2020 at Hell Town Hotrods. Live music from lunch to midnight, Atomic Dollz will be playing from 9pm. The bar will be open.

8. Empire dining

CELEBRATE New Year’s Eve with Jessamy Fox who will be performing live from 8pm at The Empire Hotel. For more information and to make a booking, please phone them on 5481 2882.

9. Jockey in the New Year

LET Loose at the Jockey Hotel with the band with the same name as they play all the hits live and loud. Hot food platters available and cold drinks. From 6pm-2am January 1.

10. Tin Can Bay fun

CELEBRATE New Year’s Eve at the Tin Can Bay Country Club with band Code3Eleven from 7pm. Free entry.

11. Have a ride

BRING in the New Year with a final ride for 2019 at Garapine from 8am-2pm. Ride fee $10 (cash or eftpos), shuttle $40 plus $10 ride free. All riders must have MTBA membership. Located at 24 Mountain View Rd, Kybong.

12. Get your masks on

EAT, drink, dance, masquerade and celebrate the new year in style at Standown Caravan Park from 5pm-1.30am. This year’s theme is mask it up. Wear any mask, of any style and see who you can surprise.

Masquerade Ball

13. Hotel spectacular

CELEBRATE the new year at the Kin Kin Country Life Hotel from 7pm-0100. The night will feature six hours of live music and performances which is not to be missed.

14. Roaring into 2020

ENJOY a night of celebrations at the Rainbow Beach Sports Club with Linc Phelps performing from 9pm-1am. There will be the choice of a four hour food and beverage package or a cocktail package from 8pm-midnight. For more information visit www.trybooking.com. Note, this event requires the purchase of a ticket.

15. Ring in the new decade

MAKE sure to join in welcoming a new decade at the Kilkivan Bush Camping and Caravan Park tonight from 4pm. Fiddle Me Please will perform from 7pm with the bar opening from 4pm. The night will feature smoke and grill and children’s activities. The cost will be $15 per head. For more information, phone 5484 1340.

16. Goomeri New Year’s Eve Rodeo

BRING in 2020 with the first rodeo of the decade from 8am until late at the Goomeri showgrounds. The rodeo action will start from 8am, pre performance from 1pm, main events from 5pm followed by live entertainment until late. There will be a licenced bar with food and drinks. Free camping on grounds, no powered sites available.