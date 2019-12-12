158 properties still without power across Gympie

SEVERE STORM: A lightning strike over Gympie last night. Photo: Gympie the real treasure is the town.

A POWERPOLE caught fire earlier this morning leaving 158 properties without power across Gympie.

The pole caught fire on a paddock on Macaulay Road, Tansey just after 7.50am with two crews in attendance.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the entire pole was alight and that the power had to be deactivated.

“It was fully extinguished just before 9am,” the spokeswoman said.

Power still has not been restored to houses in Tansey and near Goomeri, but Ergon Energy spokesman Ty Marega said crews are working as hard as they can to get the power back.

It’s still not sure how the fire broke out.

Last night there was 2365 properties in the dark across Gympie but within an hour or so, power was restored.

“We had 22 properties out of power around Black Snake and Kilkivan,” he said.

“We still have quite a few customers without power in Tansey but that should be fixed soon.”

The Fraser Coast had 3890 properties without power, Gympie 2365, South Burnett 1542 and across Southeast Queensland there was 29,000 properties without power.

There was no official calculation for how many lightning strikes hit across Gympie, but in Southeast Queensland there was a staggering 208,000 lightning strikes recorded.

The storm delivered patchy rain across Gympie, with properties in Gunalda recording 40mm of rain, Fisherman’s Pocket 16mm, Gympie 7.8mm, Southside 7mm, Tin Can Bay 2, Rainbow Beach 0mm,

Bureau of Metereology forecaster Jess Gardner said the severe thunderstorm was due to a surface trough combining with an upper trough.

“This was why we had so much instability in the air,” she said.

There is a possibility of another thunderstorm tonight with a higher chance of more storms tomorrow night. Today’s maximum temperature will reach 37C, tomorrow 34C and on Saturday will drop below 33C.