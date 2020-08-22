$155m star arrested for ‘punching cop’

A football star has been thrown into a cell on Greece’s party island Mykonos after a big night on the town turned ugly.

England and Manchester Utd star Harry Maguire will spend a second night in a police cell after allegedly attacking cops during an all-day bender on the party island of Mykonos.

The $155 million (AUD) England star and two pals threw the officers to the ground then punched and kicked them as they tried to break up a drunken brawl outside a bar, it's claimed.

Maguire, 27, who earns $347,000 a week, has also been accused of attempted bribery. Sheffield-born Maguire spent Thursday night in a cell with the two other men.

He will spend a second night in a police cell there before appearing before a state prosecutor on Saturday tomorrow.

The maximum sentence for bribery in Greece is three years in prison but Maguire's lawyer said he denies all wrongdoing.

"Maguire denies the allegations against him," she said. "Fortunately, we will get rid of it tomorrow."

Greek police confirmed today the captain, 27, was "verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him" after the trio rounded on cops.

An official Syros police spokesperson said a case file has been opened against all three alleging violence against officials, bodily harm and attempted bribery.

Maguire was pictured wearing the same shorts as he sported on the night out as well as a cap, face mask and dark shades when he arrived on the island.

His lawyer told local media he is in an "excellent condition" and "everything is going well".

Maguire was with a group of nine lads out in Fabrika - a trendy area of Mykonos, where there is currently a midnight curfew due to coronavirus.

A row then kicked off with a second lot of Brits, who were "annoying" women Maguire and his pals were out with, local media reports.

But police were forced to intervene when the two groups began brawling in the early hours.

When confronted by officers, Maguire and two pals began hurling abuse at cops before a "fight ensued".

The group's mini bus driver then took the group to a police station.

A second bust-up between officers and the trio then broke out when they refused to enter the station - with all three arrested and detained overnight.

Maguire had spent the afternoon at flash SantAnna beach bar where he was seen boozing by the pool.

Tables at the swanky club cost around $1800 each for an afternoon and the beds around $915 each.

The venue also offers a Midas-size bottle of "ultra-premium" Armand de Brignac Brut Gold, which comes with a helicopter ride through the Cycladic Islands, for an eye-watering $205,000.

Maguire then made his way to Bonbonniere bar at around 8pm where sister Daisy added a clip of him to her Instagram.

The VIP club sells high-end booze such as Grey Goose vodka for up to $2470 a bottle.

It was then the group ventured out in footballer haven Fabrika where the row erupted.

Other footage has emerged of the star enjoying a boozy break on the luxury Greek island before the new season kicks off next month.

One video, which appears to have been shot on Wednesday, shows Maguire in a crowded bar posing for pictures with fans.

Maguire can be seen smiling as he checks his phone while a group of lads sing football chants behind him.

The defender also encountered Love Island's Chris Hughes on Wednesday night.

The reality star shared a photo of Maguire in his Instagram story on Wednesday showing the beaming footballer clutching a shot glass.

Hughes had his own trouble in Mykonos after he was left with a gash inches from his eye following a boozy accident on Wednesday.

The star is on a lads holiday in Greece with snooker champion Judd Trump, who yesterday celebrated his birthday.

Maguire also popped up at Trump's birthday bash on Thursday.

The defender can be seen in a group of people topless while bobbing along to music by a swimming pool.

The clip was shared on snooker player Oliver Lines' Instagram story.

"The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night," a statement from Manchest United said

"Contact has been made with Harry and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

"At this time we will be making no further comment."

It comes after United suffered yet another painful semi-final defeat - this time to Sevilla in the Europa League.

Had they won, United would be facing Inter Milan in the final tonight in Germany.

Maguire said he was "devastated' by the early exit on Sunday.

"We deserved to go through but ultimately we fell short at the semi-final stage, for the third time this season," he said.

"It means a lot to us, the boys are devastated. We have a good group of lads who know what it means to play for this club and losing isn't acceptable. Getting to semi-finals isn't acceptable and we now have to look at taking it another step.

"Maybe that little bit of inexperience cost us in the end. Even when we are on top, creating chances we shouldn't concede that second goal.

"They worked it well down the right but we have to do better. We conceded from two crosses and it's not good enough."

Not a great time for Harry.

The Sheffield-born star became the world's most expensive defender when he signed for Utd from Leicester City for $155 million in August last year.

He was named captain in January this year following Ashley Young's departure to Inter Milan.

But his position as captain could now be called into question following his alleged arrest.

He is next due to play at Old Trafford for their first game of the season on September 19 against Crystal Palace.

The row also comes a week before disciplinarian England manager Gareth Southgate names his Three Lions squad to play against Iceland and Denmark in September.

Maguire has made 26 appearances for England and was a key part of the team's journey to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.

