154 too many Gympie cyclists have copped this silly fine

154 Gympie cyclists have been fined for failing to wear helmets in the last five years, causing authorities to double down on calls for responsibility behind the handlebars.

Statistics released by the Department of Transport and Main Roads revealed that while "no helmet” infringement notices issued in the Gympie Police division had dramatically decreased between 2013 to 2018, this year's figures tallied up to July 31 had already almost equalled last year's.

The TMR stats showed 11 Gympie riders (or passengers) had copped fines up to $113 in the first half of 2018, just one shy on the total 2017 amount.

- Ride safe, drive safe to continue Cam's legacy

- Vile abuse for safety activist before road death

- Cyclist's message from beyond the grave

Those numbers are well down on the 48 (2013), 41 (2014) and 32 (2015) issued in previous years, but a TMR spokesperson said it was important that persistent culprits got the message.

"It is critical bicycle riders wear a helmet. Studies and statistics have repeatedly proven how helmets save lives,” the spokesperson said.

"An analysis conducted by Olivier and Creighton (2017) examined results from 40 studies of helmet effectiveness. Data from more than 64,000 injured cyclists was analysed.

"Helmet use reduced the risk of head injury by 51 per cent, serious head injury by 69 per cent, fatal head injury by 65 per cent and facial injury by 33 per cent.

"Results of an analysis of helmet use conducted by Høye (2018a) supported the significant reductions in head and face injury observed in an earlier 2016 study.

"The systematic review of 55 studies also found helmet use reduced the risk of traumatic brain injury by 53 per cent and the total number of killed or seriously injured cyclists by 34 per cent. Protective effects of helmets on head injury were found to be greater when helmet use was mandatory.”

The current fine for failing to wear a helmet, riding with a passenger but not wearing an approved helmet or a passenger failing to wear a helmet unless exempt is $130, and $113 if a cyclist's passenger isn't wearing one altogether.

Helmetless motorised scooter riders can be fined $52.

22,472 fines were dished out across the state in the five-year span, including 1,296 on the Sunshine Coast, 1,225 in Ipswich, 2,287 in Wide Bay, 1,586 in Capricornia, 819 in Mackay, 1,356 in Townsville and 1,892 in the Far North.

Five cyclists or pillion passengers have been killed on Queensland roads as at November 11, according to the Queensland Government's latest Road Crash Weekly Report.