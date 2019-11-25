Enormous 150m asteroid skimming past Earth

NASA expects an enormous asteroid to make a "close approach" to Earth on Monday, November 25.

The hefty space rock measures up to 150 metres in diameter and is officially designated as a "near-Earth object".

Asteroids regularly make close approaches to Earth, and NASA creates alerts for each one of these objects.

Sometimes several will even pass by in a single day - completely unnoticed by humanity.

For instance, four "All Saints" asteroids skimmed past Earth on November 1, completely harmlessly.

Artistic interpretation of an asteroid approaching the Earth. Picture: Kevin Gill (Creative Commons 2.0)

Now NASA has revealed that another asteroid is scheduled for an Earth fly-by on November 25.

The asteroid is called 2019 VF1, named because it was first discovered this year.

It will skirt Earth at around 3.10pm AEDT.

The asteroid will be travelling at a nippy 61,956km/h - about 63 times faster than the top speed of a Boeing 747 jet.

Fortunately, this gigantic space rock will pass Earth with a very wide berth.

The asteroid is expected to come no closer than 5,105,776 kilometres.

To make you feel even better, that distance is about 13 times farther from Earth than the Moon.

NASA categories these asteroids as "near-Earth objects" making a "close approach", but that doesn't mean they're going to hit us.

They'll pass by Earth peacefully and carry along on their way through the solar system.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission