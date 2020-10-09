150kg of junk found in Coast waterway shocks divers

Sunshine Coast Clean Up Divers founder Elliot Peters says the amount of rubbish found in Coast waterways is disheartening. Picture: Supplied

Sunshine Coast Clean Up Divers founder Elliot Peters says the amount of rubbish found in Coast waterways is disheartening. Picture: Supplied

Clean up divers who collected about 150kg of junk and 1km of fishing line from a popular Coast waterway say they can rest easy knowing the ocean is rid of the toxic rubbish.

A team of Sunshine Coast Clean Up Divers removed the debris from the Mooloolaba River, most of which was near the Point Cartwright boat ramp and pontoon.

Sunshine Coast Clean Up Divers founder Elliot Peters said he was shocked by the amount of rubbish they collected.

"I've been doing clean up dives for a few years now … and this is the only time we have found that much junk since the first time I did a clean up there," he said.

"It's pretty saddening and disheartening."

EXCLUSIVE: The radical election plan to stop shark attacks

Scott Hillier reveals his top jigs to catch cobia

Six car tyres, a shopping trolley, two fishing rods and 1km of fishing line were some of the items removed on the day.

"Tyers are especially toxic … there is a lot of research around how plastic can affect fish reproductive rate and when marine flora grow on tyres they can leach chemicals because they are full of chemicals, heavy metals, zinc everything that you're not supposed to have in those plant," Mr Peters said.

"It makes the plants weaker and then when a fish eats it goes up into the food chain and eventually onto people's dinner plate … and fishing lines get all sorts of stuff tangled in them."

Sunshine Coast Clean Up Divers founder Elliot Peters removing a bike from a Coast waterway. Picture: Supplied.

Mr Peters said removing the junk from the marine environment gave him peace of mind.

"It feels good to get it out," he said.

"You can feel a little bit more at ease I suppose."

For more information or to volunteer visit the Sunshine Coast Clean Up Divers Facebook group.