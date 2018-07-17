1500 hit Rainbow Beach ahead of major competition

CAST AWAY: Crowds are rolling in ahead of the Rainbow Beach Fishing Classic which starts on Friday.

THE Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic might not start until Friday but it has already proven to be a spectacular lure with organisers saying the tourist spot has no vacancies left.

Organiser Rick Modin said more than 1500 people were expected to hit the town by the end of the week, with 400 of them set to pick up a rod and compete.

"I think the town's booked out," Mr Modin said. "People are arriving already."

It was not just the same old faces either.

Luke Treloar waits for a bite at the 2014 Classic. Contributed

Mr Modin said of those who were in town, about 50 per cent were first-timers.

He said one real estate agent he knew had 170 properties on their books and all of them were now occupied.

New to this year's event are big screens for watching fishing videos (or the footy if needs be, Mr Modin said), and the new Bundy Bear Cave bar.

The newly upgraded Bullock Point boat ramp was also an added bonus, Mr Modin said.

Holding the classic after the school holidays was shaping up to be a huge success, he said. And while he hoped the weather would be good, he said not enough to wear everyone out before the weekend is through.

Wayne Young Sr, from Runaway Bay, with the snubnosed dart he caught in 2016.

"Last year we had perfect weather... which may have been too much for some people," Mr Modin said.

This year The Gympie Times is stepping up our coverage of the Classic.

Over the week we will be bringing you the biggest, best and latest catches from the competition, so be sure to keep up to date on our website.

The Classic starts on Friday July 20, and runs until Saturday July 28.

While registrations are open throughout the Classic, entrants have to wait 24 hours after putting their names down before they can compete, so Mr Modin encourages everyone to get in early.