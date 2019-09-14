150 YEARS: Party time today for Gympie's oldest school

One Mile principal Stuart Bell is ready for the school's biggest ever day today.

ONE hundred and 50 years of rich, respected and cherished history will coalesce this afternoon as the Gympie region's oldest school celebrates its momentous birthday with past and present students alike.

One Mile State School will peel back the curtain and take a peek at years gone by with its 150th anniversary fete, open to all regardless of whether they have ever pulled on the school's colours.

Preparations began yesterday, with staff and students working feverishly to prepare the school hall and grounds for what might be the school's busiest day yet.

Principal Stuart Bell said the fete had been the product of tireless work over almost an entire year, with staff, students, the P&C and a committee selected especially for the event.

"To be the first school in Gympie, the oldest school in Gympie, it's something you can't let slide by,” Mr Bell said.

"It's got some significance for the whole town.

"The way it's thought of historically, it will always be the first school, you go to the hall and you see all the principals listed there and there hasn't really been that many for a school that's 150 years old.

"It's definitely a big celebration, it's been in planning since the start of the year really, we've been having meetings every fortnight with the P&C and a committee here to organise what's going where, who to book and what to do.

"It'll be the end of a long process but it's been good, you've got to recognise these certain milestones and we've heard from people all over the state and interstate commenting on our Facebook posts or sharing it.

"The kids are really excited, they've been practising their year level performances. Each year level's doing a certain stall or activity, they've all been part of it.”

Mr Bell said he was thrilled to have a place in the school's annals, having come from a previous role at Kilkivan.

"I wasn't truly aware of the historical significance of this school for Gympie when I got here, it is nice to have a place on the roll call, so to speak,” he said.

"I'll be here for a number of years to come, I've got three of my kids here.”

Notable One Mile alumni will have their hearts full with their precious memories of school days gone by, whether they're in attendance or not.

Former Gympie Times journalist and ABC breakfast host Lisa Millar has made her way back to her hometown to visit the school, almost 40 years on.

"I was a shy student, I had moved from a tiny school in Kilkivan so there were happy and stressful times for me at One Mile,” she said.

"I'm meeting friends out there tomorrow who I haven't seen in so long. My time at One Mile helped make me what I am today.”

Amamoor-born Bellator MMA contender Arlene "Angerfist” Blencowe remembers the school's 125-year celebrations when she was a student there in 1994.

"In Year 7 I was the sport house captain and school vice-captain, I've still got a lot of friends and classmates from that time on Facebook,” she said.

The fete is on noon- 4pm.