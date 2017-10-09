150 years of power and politics in Gympie region

The Gympie Town Hall has stood in the heart of Gympie since xxx and is still where council meetings are held to this day.

The Gympie Town Hall has stood in the heart of Gympie since xxx and is still where council meetings are held to this day.

THE weary traveller hoped only for a welcome as he rode from Widgee Station, fording the Mary River at Traveston Crossing.

He spent the night at what was later known as Traveston Homestead. It was late 1867. The traveller's name was James Nash.

The next day he found gold at Gympie. The rich political history that followed helped give Australia pensions, maternity allowances, workers' compensation and our modern sugar industry.

James Nash

The gold rush brought diggers from all over Australia, New Zealand and even California and Alaska. And it saved the new state of Queensland from insolvency.

Independent since 1859, Queensland started out with about 6c (seven pence- ha'penny) in the Treasury. The then state electorate of Wide Bay was represented in Brisbane by our first parliamentary speaker, Gilbert Eliot.

Gympie's state MPs

THE Queensland Parliament website records Robert Lord in 1873 as the first MP for an electorate named Gympie.

Next came James Kidgell, as in Kidgell St, in 1877.

Andrew Fisher.

The goldfields' first medico, the partially qualified but enormously popular "Dr” John Hamilton, was elected in 1878.

We owe many of our street names to MPs like Matthew Mellor and William Smyth, both elected to the multi- member electorate in 1883. And to Jacob Stumm, a former proprietor and editor of The Gympie Times, elected to state parliament in 1896.

This was not long after Miners Union leader Andrew Fisher, a Gympie legend and later prime minister, became our Labour (with a 'u') state MP in 1893.

A year later he became the party's deputy leader in the Legislative Assembly and in 1899 became minister for railways and public works in the world's first Labor (without a 'u') government. That was before he went federal and became one of Australia's most significant prime ministers.

Last Gympie council to be elected by ratepayers only (no non land owners voted)

George Ryland was elected in 1899, Daniel Mulcahy in 1901, George Mackay in 1912, Thomas Dunstan in 1915, Vivian Tozer in 1929, Max Hodges in 1957, Len Stephan in 1979, our first female MP Elisa Roberts in 2001, former Gympie Times general manager David Gibson in 2006 and current MP Tony Perrett was elected in 2015.

Andrew Fisher

IT WILL be no insult to our federal representatives since that none compare to our first MP, the Ayrshire-born son of a Scottish coalminer who became our first federal MP and one of the nation's most successful and popular Labor prime ministers, Andrew Fisher.

Warren Truss may run second, having as deputy prime minister become the National Party's most electorally successful leader.

Fisher was elected to the first federal parliament after federation in 1901 and became prime minister three times.

Garrick was first mayor to wear ceremonial robes

The National Museum of Australia records that his governments gave us the Commonwealth Bank, maternity allowances, workers' compensation for commonwealth employees, helped lay the foundations for the contemporary Australian sugar industry, liberalised invalid and aged pensions, transferred the Northern Territory to the commonwealth, expanded the High Court and established the Royal Australian Navy and the federal capital at Canberra.

A former engine driver, he was minister for trade and customs in 1904 in the first federal Labor government anywhere.

He became the party's deputy parliamentary leader in 1905 and leader in 1907.

He lost office in 1909 and regained it the next year.

Losing power by one seat at the election of 1913, he became prime minister a third time the following year.

Mr M.C. Anderson Chairman Widgee Divisional Board.

He retired in 1915 and was succeeded in Wide Bay by Edward Corser, who was replaced in 1928 by the Country Party's Bernard Corser. Then followed two Country Party representatives, William Brand (from 1954 to 1958) and Henry Bandidt (1958 to 1961).

Despite Fisher's Labor allegiance, Wide Bay has been held since by conservatives, except for Labor's Brendan Hansen from 1961 to 1964.

He was replaced by Clarrie Millar in 1974 and then Warren Truss, a third-generation farmer and former Kingaroy Shire mayor from the Kumbia district, from 1990 to 2016.

Truss became Nationals leader and deputy PM in 2007 and at the time of his retirement last year was the longest serving federal leader of any political party in Australia.

As a Howard government minister for 10 years, he held the portfolios of Customs and Consumer Affairs, Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, later moving to Transport and Regional Services and then Trade.

Mayors of Gympie to 1880 to 1904

At the 2013 federal election, he led the Nationals to the party's best election result in 30 years.

He has been succeeded by Llew O'Brien, who says he is not as close to the centre of power as his predecessor, having only been elected last year.

But he is working on it and says he is finding he is able to have surprising influence in a government which we may suggest cannot afford to ignore any part of its slim parliamentary majority.

And closer to home

AS THE Gympie Regional Council website informs us, the regional local government area was formed in 2008 through an amalgamation of the shires of Cooloola and Kilkivan and a portion of Tiaro Shire.

GOVERNMNET Widgee Shire Council

The Gympie Region's first mayor was Ron Dyne, formerly the mayor of Kilkivan Shire. Cr Dyne was succeeded by the current mayor, Mick Curran.

Cooloola Shire was formed in 1993 through a merger of Widgee Shire and Gympie City.

Cooloola Shire's first mayor was Adrian McClintock, who was followed in 1997 by Minas J. Venardos. Mayor Venardos held office until Cooloola Shire's amalgamation into the Gympie Region in 2008.

The forerunner of Widgee Shire Council was the Widgee Divisional Board, which held its first meeting on February 25, 1880. The shire began in 1903, and in 1940 moved into the historic council office building, then the Bank of New South Wales chambers at 242 Mary Street.

The first Widgee chairman was Matthew Mellor, who in 1880-81 was also Mayor of the Borough of Gympie and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Wide Bay and Gympie. The shire's last chairman was Adrian McClintock.

Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

The Kilkivan Divisional Board, which held its first meeting in Kilkivan Court House in 1886, was dissolved for revenue reasons and re-constituted in 1888. The new board's first chairman was George Hall Jones, son of David Jones, founder of the famous department store chain.

This became Kilkivan Shire in 1903. The last Kilkivan Shire Mayor was Cr Ron Dyne, who held office from 2004 until amalgamation with Cooloola in 2008. Cr Dyne subsequently became Mayor of the new Gympie Region.

CIRCA 1900: A street cleaner outside the Town Hall .

Tiaro Division was established in 1879. Part if it became Tiaro Shire in 1884, but it also had a shaky start and was soon abolished and returned to board status.

In the 2008 local government amalgamations, it was again dissolved and its southern division, including Theebine, Curra and Gunalda, were absorbed into Gympie Region.