(From Left) Marty Holliss, Daniel Isaacs and Loretta Isaacs
(From Left) Marty Holliss, Daniel Isaacs and Loretta Isaacs Connor Peckitt
150 YEARS, 25 PHOTOS: Stars shine at Turf Club's gala dinner

JOSH PRESTON
24th Nov 2018 12:20 PM
IT WAS all smiles last night at the Gympie Turf Club Gala Dinner, the official celebration of 150 years of racing in the region.

Part-owner of four-time Cox Plate winner Winx Peter Tighe featured as a speaker at the dinner, while Champion jockey Chris Munce, premiership winning trainer Tony Gollan, the four Cox Plates won by Winx, and the Melbourne Cup won by Rogan Josh in 1999 under trainer Bart Cummings were also among the star attractions.

Gympie racing's biggest icon Barry Fitzhenry received a number of special presentations in celebration of his 53-year involvement with the Turf Club.

MORE ON THE GYMPIE TURF CLUB'S 150TH CELEBRATIONS

- Massive crowd to attend Gympie's last race meet of the year

- Racing royalty Winx owner and Chris Munce at Gympie gala

- Gympie racing icon on Glen Boss and other Turf Club nuggets

Fitzhenry wrote his first Turf Topics column in The Gympie Times on February 27, 1968.

The festivities continue today with the Turf Club's last race day of the year, the RSLA Diggers Cup.

Legendary sand track galloper Fasta than Light will attempt to negotiate an uncomfortable 1170m distance and cap off his superb year by winning the Gold Cup at 4:30pm.

The first race starts in just under an hour's time at 1:10pm.

The Turf Club's milestone celebrations will be capped off when they give away a brand new car courtesy of the Madill Motor Group later this afternoon.

