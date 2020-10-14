150-year-old beauty looking for new owner

151 River Street, Maclean is on the market.

SITTING right across from the Clarence River is a breathtaking piece of Maclean history that could be yours for the right price.

The ‘Pennys’ building at 151 River St, currently home to Penny Farthing Antiques, is on the market for the new price of $970,000.

151 River Street, Maclean is on the market.

Constructed primarily of locally sourced mahogany, cedar and pine timbers, the building offers a five bedroom grand residence split across three levels. The upper level, with many distinctive features of its era, including old favourites such as intricate cornices, timber lined walls, sash windows and picture rails, houses a 26ft long master bedroom along with bedrooms two and three and the large family lounge room.

In addition the upper level also offers awe-inspiring views from the riverfront over-footpath bullnose veranda that is accessed via a central hallway or through double French doors from the master and second bedroom.

This will not be the first time this piece of Maclean history has passed through different owners.

The property was built in 1870 as a single storey dwelling, and a second storey was added in 1903. In 1904, the building caught fire and after restoration works in 1907 became a cash grocer.

In 1930, the property was transacted to long time owners Pearly and Fred Lewis who operated the grocer until 1985 when the business became a private dwelling.

Following their passing in 1991, the following year Allan and Cheryl Paine bought the property, and after a massive restoration, commenced operating on September 10, 1993 as Penny Farthing Old Wares and Collectables which remains today.

From 1993 to 1996, the Paines undertook restoration and renovation works which included the addition of the intricately detailed second floor extension to incorporate the internal kitchen and bathroom area, hand turned staircase and meticulously working every original board to restore its former glory.

For an Information Memorandum, further inquiries or to arrange your private viewing by appointment contact Tim O’Connor at Ford & Dougherty Property on 0402 766 617.