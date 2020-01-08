Menu
WILVOS Volunteer Esther McPhie helps Penelope the baby possum, who was displaced from bushland affected by fire. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Pets & Animals

150 new homes to help bushfire-affected wildlife

Amber Hooker
8th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
DISPLACED sugar gliders, possums and other native fauna who have fallen victim to bushfires, drought, animal attacks and vehicle collisions will find safe haven in 150 new nesting boxes.

Wildlife Volunteers Association (WILVOS) volunteers will build and paint the boxes to help rehabilitate animals in care and provide permanent homes once released back into the wild. WILVOS secretary Lisa Domagala said they would be fixed at undisclosed locations across the Sunshine Coast, north to Gympie and south to Caboolture.

Ted O'Brien was in Yandina to announce a $15,000 grant for the WILVOS to continue their rehabilitation program to save animals affected by recent fires, drought, animal attacks and vehicle collisions. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Ted O'Brien was in Yandina to announce a $15,000 grant for the WILVOS to continue their rehabilitation program to save animals affected by recent fires, drought, animal attacks and vehicle collisions. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Ms Domagala said she was not aware of any injured animals which had survived the fires that recently ravaged parts of the Sunshine Coast, but said plenty had lost their homes.

She said these nesting boxes were crucial to animals' survival, and were possible thanks to a $15,000 government grant which Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien announced today.

To volunteer or report sick or injured animals, call WILVOS 24-hour line: 5441 6200.

