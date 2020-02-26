150 farmers from 300 farms fight back

Farmers from the Moreton Bay, Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Gympie regions have joined forces to promote their produce, the State Government has revealed.

THE Noosa and Kawana Farmers Markets has teamed up with Gympie region and Sunshine Coast farmers to create a new brand to promote local produce.

Officially launching the new brand, Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said Queensland produce had built a global reputation, but it was just as important to support the farmers close to home.

“There is nothing better than seeing local people enjoying locally-produced goods and investing their money back into their own communities,” Mr Furner said.

“Supporting local produce backs our farmers and backs local jobs as well.

“We launched the Palaszczuk Government’s #eatqld campaign last year to urge Queenslanders to support our farmers and help to spread the word far and wide.

“This initiative to craft a Local Farmers brand is an excellent example of celebrating what we are good at – great-tasting, clean, green produce that we love to eat.”

Shane Stanley, who with his family has operated the Noosa Farmers Market for 17 years and Kawana for 7 years, said the new brand would give consumers confidence in the quality of the fruit, vegetables and other goods they buy.

“Our customers will have total confidence that they are dealing with local farmers who have grown their produce locally,” Mr Stanley said.

“Our farmers are drawn overwhelmingly from the Moreton Bay, Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Gympie regions, 150 farmers from 300 farms employing around 1000 people.

“We need to support local farmers so that transport costs and long-term storage of food prior to sale can be greatly reduced.

“Just as important is the absolute need for consumers to know the exact details of the food they eat.”