150 events later, popular Gympie ambassador says goodbye

CULTURE CHANGER: Cindy Vogels and Mayor Mick Curran celebrate the conclusion of her three-year tenure as arts and cultural ambassador for Gympie Regional Council. Scott Kovacevic

AFTER three years and more than 150 events - including swimming laps in a fascinator - Cindy Vogels has resigned as arts and cultural ambassador for Gympie Regional Council.

Having promoted the region at events and in magazines, Ms Vogels was thanked by staff and councillors at a workshop yesterday.

Her departure will allow her to focus on the Collab A Nation project which she said would be her "legacy”.

"It was a way to help Tony Goodman with a live arts performance and fill the stage for the Mary St events.”

Now it was headed to television.

"It's really taken on a life of its own,” she said.

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Mayor Mick Curra, Cr Bob Fredman, Cr Glen Hartwig, Cr Mal Gear, Cr Hilary Smerdon, Cindy Vogels, Cr Dan Stewart amd Cr Daryl Dodt. Scott Kovacevic

Ms Vogels thanked those who had supported her throughout her role.

"The role was a three-year tenure, and for me the time that I've got to put into this new TV project the timing is well suited for me to farewell the role.

Cindy Vogels addresses the council on her work as their Arts and Cultural Ambassador. Scott Kovacevic

"It has been incredible to see creativity and the arts flourish in the space of three years here.”

Mayor Mick Curran credited Ms Vogels work as "fantastic”. "Cindy has done a tremendous job for us.”