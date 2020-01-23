$150-an-hour Ikea jobs up for grabs

Ikea Australia has unveiled 10 brand new roles - and if you're a fan of decluttering queen Marie Kondo, they'll probably be right up your alley.

That's because the flatpack giant has launched a nationwide search to recruit its first-ever line up of "Städad" - or "tidy" - technicians.

In a nutshell, the 10 successful applicants will be tasked with organising houses throughout Australia

The newly created, temporary roles are perfect for experts in home organisation who understand how a tidy home can "create happiness" and who want to take their decluttering credentials to the next level.

The roles start at $150 per hour depending on experience.

According to the job ad, successful applicants will have a "flair for decluttering", an "eye for organisation" and a "desire to tidy".

If you make the cut, you will be put through Ikea Tidy Training, where you will become immersed in the tools, strategies and solutions Ikea has on offer to amplify organisational skills in order to "create order and calm" for homeowners.

People and culture manager for Ikea Australia, Kent Eriksson, said the decluttering movement was only growing more and more popular.

"This really is a dream job for anyone with a flair for decluttering, an eye for organisation and a desire to tidy," he told news.com.au.

"We're so excited to be able to offer this role that will further assist Ikea in its mission to create a better life for the many people. In this case, bringing gladness to homes via organisation and decluttering."

Ikea Australia interior designer Tabith Lage, who has developed the organisational boot camps for the successful applicants, said they would be perfect for those with a passion for tidiness.

"Ikea has all the solutions to make tidying the home easy. We want to alleviate the stresses within the home so that Aussies can enjoy their space and live a better everyday life at home; improving their overall wellbeing," she said.

10 positions are up for grabs.

"However, we can't do it alone, which is why we're looking for our next co-workers who can help us bring joy to the many homes of Australia."

Successful applicants will be contracted on an hourly rate, starting from $150 per hour, based on experience and expertise.

The job ad, which has been shared on social media, is already causing quite a stir with scores of Australians describing the roles as "dream jobs".

"Sparking joy for cash money," one woman posted on Facebook, while another said: "Marie Kondo step aside, there's a new kid on the block."

"Send the new declutterer around to my place please," another joked.

Applicants are urged to email hej.ikea.au@ikea.com with a cover letter describing their tidying skills, resume as well as visual examples of previous work before January 30.

Successful recruits will begin their tidy task on February 29.