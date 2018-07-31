Menu
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after an alleged stabbing in Tin Can Bay on the weekend. (File photo).
15-year-old boy charged over stabbing

Frances Klein
31st Jul 2018 6:35 AM | Updated: 8:52 AM
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly stabbing another teenager at a house party at Tin Can Bay late Saturday night.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest with a pocket knife at an Emperor St address, police allege.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the patient was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after sustaining a "penetrating wound to the left side of the chest" about 11.40pm.

He was in a stable condition.

A Gympie police spokesman said police from Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay attended a "disturbance involving a number of people" at a private address.

A dispute had allegedly erupted and a knife was produced, a Gympie Child Protection Investigation Unit officer said.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to the Gympie police station following the incident, he said.

He was later charged with one count of unlawful wounding. The accused will appear in the next sitting of Gympie Children's Court on August 9.

The officer said the older teenager in hospital was coping well after receiving the injuries, which were not life-threatening.

