15 things the budget could have done for Gympie but didn't

One way the State Government could have helped Gympie region in its budget would have been to upgrade and expand the Gympie Hospital Emergency Department and Maternity services, Gympie MP Tony Perrett told Parliament yesterday.

ROUTINE maintenance of projects, the return of others, re-announcements, rebadging, and recycling have been served up to Gympie from the State Budget.

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett told Parliament yesterday Gympie's share of the multi-billion dollar State Budget was a rewrite of work already underway or previously commited and dusted off for another appearance.

He said the Budget delivered little vision for Gympie's future.

"It's not as if the Government doesn't know some suggested projects for Gympie,” Mr Perrett said.

"I frequently write to and raise with Ministers and the Premier support for local projects.

"The Government has missed so many opportunities on projects such as:

Substantial funding into our road and bridge infrastructure;

Overtaking lanes on the Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach Rds;

Upgrade bridges on Glastonbury Rd including the Eel Creek Bridge;

Upgrade the Mary Valley Hwy (Gympie-Brooloo Rd);

The Emergency Department and Maternity services at the Gympie Hospital need upgrading and expansion;

There are other pressing health care needs in such as a multidisciplinary medical centre on the Cooloola Coast, an ambulance station at Glenwood;

Improved train services from Gympie North to the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane;

Lights at the intersection of Rainbow Beach Rd and Queen Elizabeth Drive, Cooloola Cove;

Flashing lights on Lawrence St near the Gympie Central State School;

Fund a multipurpose entertainment facility.

Upgrade and maintain local school infrastructure;

More police and police resources;

Reduce red and green tape which is choking businesses;

Gympie centric programs to address unemployment;

Funding pest and weed control measures.

Mr Perrett said that what was offered was welcome but that the Government had scraped the bottom of the barrel to find something to announce.

"When existing programs become the highlight you have big problems...you lack vision,” Mr Perrett said.

"They even listed the replacement of a school building block which tragically burned down two years ago.

"The $1.5 million to replace a school block at One Mile School comes two years after that block burned down in June 2017.

"If you take that out it looks like the only new commitment is the $23,913 for the Football Gympie Inc to upgrade rooms and install a parent's room.

"In November last year the Government already announced a $826,000 out of a total spend of $4.96 million to construct a new building with four learning and specialist areas at James Nash State high School.

"Seven months later $660,000 was shaved off the total spend to $4.3 million.

"The resurrection of the Rainbow Beach replacement auxiliary fire and rescue station makes this project look like it will have more lives than a cat.

"Three years ago in 2016, in a glossy brochure, we were promised $300,000 out of a total $1.3 million spend to replace the station.

"A year later, in 2017, our funds had disappeared.

"Now we are promised $200,000 ($100,000 less) for a $2 million project.

"Other than the Coondoo Creek Bridge the Budget provides next to nothing for state controlled roads,” he said.