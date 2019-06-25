15 things on the agenda at tomorrow's Gympie council meeting

A rate rise and forecast operating deficit are the hallmarks of the last Gympie budget to be handed down before the next election.

A rate rise and forecast operating deficit are the hallmarks of the last Gympie budget to be handed down before the next election. Comstock Images

A RATE rise and a forecast $5 million operating deficit are two major items expected to be confirmed tomorrow as the Curran council hands down its final budget before next year's election.

Under the draft budget revealed to the public last month, slightly more than half of the region's ratepayers are expected to be hit by a 2 per cent rate rise.

This amounts to up to an extra $1 per week for those ratepayers.

ONE MORE SHOT: Mayor Mick Curran today hands down his final budget before the next council elections.

For the remaining residents the rise is expected to be an average of 6 per cent, with 10,000 of the region's ratepayers to pay between $1 and $5 more on their general rates bill.

MORE COUNCIL NEWS

* 'Open letter' turns heat up on Gympie mayor's seat

* Newsletter or PR play? Councillors snub GRC brochure

Funding for the Gympie Transfer Station, Rainbow Beach Sports Oval and roads forms a large part of the $31.8 million capital works program.

The draft budget was open to public feedback last month.

Mayor Mick Curran. Scott Kovacevic

Seven residents met with the council to have their say.

The budget is joined by 14 other items on today's agenda.

These include a recommendation to end pursuit of building a regional shooting range, adoption of disaster management plans, and a motion for several areas in the region to be designated environmental offsets to reduce the impact of the upcoming Gympie Bypass construction.

The May 2019 financial report, road maintenance contracts and the Upper Mary St revitalisation work are also on the list.