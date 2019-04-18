15 pics from record-toppling Easter on Mary

ALL EARS: Sophie and Ella Chammen donned their best Easter smiles for Wednesday night's Mary St celebrations.

ALL EARS: Sophie and Ella Chammen donned their best Easter smiles for Wednesday night's Mary St celebrations. Troy Jegers

GYMPIE'S main street celebrations seem to be unstoppable, with this week's Easter on Mary likely breaking the already stellar record turnout from Christmas.

Faced with topping that 5000-plus turnout, event spokesman and CBD trader Tony Goodman said the school holiday timing of this year's festivities likely played a big part in pushing it across that line.

So much so it might become a fixture, even if it means stretching the event a bit further away from the holiday itself.

"After seeing how big this event was, it could be on the cards,” he said.

Felicity Mcnaught and Will Schluter. Troy Jegers

Not even a downpour less than an hour out from launch could kill the fun.

"We had that big drop of rain and it looked like it would be a disaster,” he said.

Once the skies cleared the street was inundated with food, entertainment and activities.

And the guests were not restricted to Gympie.

Mr Goodman said the event had become a social hub for more than the Gympie region, with guests from as far away as Brisbane taking in the party atmosphere.

The classic cars were a particular hit.

Evie and Brendan Kelly. Troy Jegers

"They had great appeal to all the people who came,” he said.

Closing the street also increased its capacity, which means it is still ways away from becoming Easter on Bruce.

"It can certainly carry the people,” he said, suggesting the top end of the scale could be in the realm of 7000.

So how does it top this recent string of success?

"That's a good question,” Mr Goodman said.

Bolstering the array of music on offer and attracting more street performers like fire twirlers and stilt walkers could be on the cards.