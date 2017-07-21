22°
15 of the best children's books, yours with the paper

21st Jul 2017 4:00 PM
Theo Smith, 1, Wavell Heights, with The Great Australian Storybook Collection, Wavell Heights. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Theo Smith, 1, Wavell Heights, with The Great Australian Storybook Collection, Wavell Heights. Photographer: Liam Kidston. Georja Ryan

GREAT Australian storybooks are the souls of bookshelves across the nation.

And to help you stock up your collection with the classics, we're giving away 15 of the best children's books with the paper each day for the next two weeks for just $2.30.

The best part - we're kicking off tomorrow!

Reading is so vital for a child's development so we're asking you, parents, to plant the seed to help them read - and there's no better way to get your kids to fall in love with reading than to start with the best literature around.

Possum Magic, Waltzing Matilda, Pig the Pug and more, all in our Great Australian Storybook Collection with the newspaper every day.

Grab The Sunday Mail tomorrow for a FREE copy of Possum Magic and a collector's case. From next week, grab The Courier-Mail on Mondays, The Sunday Mail on Sundays and The Gympie Times every other day.

Here are the 15 books to collect:

  • Sunday, July 23 - Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Mail);
  • Monday, July 24 - The Wonky Donkey (The Courier-Mail);
  • Tuesday, July 25 - Piranha's Don't Eat Bananas (Gympie Times);
  • Wednesday, July 26 - Time for Bed (Gympie Times);
  • Thursday, July 27 - I Went Walking (Gympie Times);
  • Friday, July 28 - Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (Gympie Times);
  • Saturday, July 29 - Pig the Pug (Gympie Times);
  • Sunday, July 30 - The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Mail);
  • Monday, July 31 - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (The Courier-Mail);
  • Tuesday,August 1 - This & That (Gympie Times);
  • Wednesday, August 2 - Tales from the Gum Tree (Gympie Times);
  • Thursday, August 3 - The Magic Hat (Gympie Times);
  • Friday, August 4 - Pig the Fibber (Gympie Times);
  • Saturday 5 August - Waltzing Matilda (Gympie Times);
  • Sunday, August 6 - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail).

For more information, head to www.greataussiestories

.com.au.

