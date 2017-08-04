26°
$1.5 million for Upper Mary St 'revitalisation'

4th Aug 2017 11:26 AM
Llew O'Brien
Llew O'Brien

I WAS delighted this week to announce $1.5 million funding for the Upper Mary Street Precinct Revitalisation through the Coalition Government's Building Better Regions program.

The Gympie CBD has undergone some difficult times in recent years, and this street-scaping project, jointly funded by the Federal Government and the council, will encourage more pedestrian traffic along the full length of the main street providing a boost for its businesses.

Proposals like the Upper Mary Street Precinct Revitalisation are far more than just "window dressing”.

By creating vibrant, inviting spaces, the projects funded by the Building Better Regions program are building the types of communities that people want to live in, where our children want to stay, and visitors want to come back to.

Mary St is the heart of the Gympie community and this revitalisation will allow it to continue as the commercial and retail hub of the region for many years to come.

Importantly, the project will also create hundreds of jobs - according to the council more than 380 in the construction phase, and in the long-term, about 190 full-time positions.

It will give businesses in the CBD new opportunities to draw in customers, and hopefully allowing them to expand their own staff and operations.

I am looking forward to seeing Gympie Regional Council bring this long-awaited project to fruition.

Gympie Times

