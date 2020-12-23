15 major developments approved by the council in 2020

Restaurant upgrades, service stations and a controversial motorsport park were among the 15 major developments approved by Gympie Regional Council this year.

Restaurant upgrades, service stations and a controversial motorsport park were among the 15 major developments approved by Gympie Regional Council this year.

The COVID pandemic may have brought many things to a screeching halt, but not the region’s development.

More than 150 projects were approved by Gympie Regional Council this year, from dozens of boundary realignments and minor subdivisions to large scale commercial projects.

These are 15 of the biggest which will shape the region’s future in the coming years.

New Madills digs

Madills new showroom

One of Gympie’s oldest businesses is getting a new home with plans for a huge new showroom at Monklands.

The new centre will take the buildings already on the property between the Bruce Highway, Laurenceson Rd and Kelly Dr and add two more, along with a covered area.

More than three dozen car bays will be included in the development, the floor plan of which has changed since the application was first lodged.

READ MORE HERE

Bella Creek motorsport

An overlay of the proposed Bella Creek Motor Sport Facility.

A controversial, decade-old plan to build a motorsport park at Bella Creek was given the go ahead by councillors by the slimmest of margins.

Scott Canty’s project was passed 5-4 after councillors spent almost an hour debating what restrictions were needed to ensure the park would not adversely impact neighbours.

The project has been a thorn in the council’s side since 2011, owing to multiple development applications and court battles over unlawful operations on the land in years past.

READ MORE HERE

Gympie’s new RSL

Renovations of the Gympie RSL Club.

One of Gympie’s most popular CBD buildings was given a major facelift this year.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started Gympie’s RSL has been fully renovated with a new central bar, lounge area, deck and new lounge.

Parking has also been increased, with access to the club now possible from Mary and Nash streets.

READ MORE HERE

Imbil dining

Plans for new commercial development at Imbil, on Yabba Creek.

Outdoor dining is headed to Imbil as part of a new four shop retail development along Yabba Creek.

READ MORE HERE

Goodbye Brodies

The old Gympie Brodies building is being torn down for Supacheap Auto’s new home.

The longstanding Brodies building at the corner of Channon St and the Bruce Highway will soon make way for the new home of Supacheap Auto.

The major redevelopment was approved by the council in August, and features not only the new centre for the auto shop but a new strip of retail stores.

READ MORE HERE

Imbil bakery

Plans for a bakery and restaurant at Imbil.

A restaurants and bakery are headed to Imbil as part of a new development approved for Imbil.

The project is to be delivered in three stages: the bakery and two shops first, then the restaurant.

The final stage of the project will hinge on demand.

READ MORE HERE

Pine St service station

The developers behind a new service station at Gympie’s Pine St and Bruce Highway intersection were finally given the green light this year three years after they first approached the council about the project.

The new service station will be built on land now home to residences, and was only approved after several discussions between the developers, council and Transport and Main Roads about its potential impact on traffic and road safety.

READ MORE HERE

Rainbow Beach service station

Model of a new Rainbow Beach service station to be built near the town’s entrance.

Fuel price competition is coming to Rainbow Beach thanks to a new service station to be built on the main road.

Starwand’s new project will revitalise part of the entrance to town but attracted several objections residents concerned about its effect on traffic and pollution.

READ MORE HERE

An independent school

Educational choice was opened even further in the region when the Mawarra Indepdendent School was allowed to open its doors at Kybong.

The school started in the midst of the COVID pandemic, and by September had about 30 students enrolled from prep to Year 10.

READ MORE HERE

Airpark improvements

Kybong Airport Cumulus Airpark plans.

Major changes are on the horizon at the Kybong airport with approvals for new stages of the long planned Cumulus Airpark development finally granted.

The plans had been with the council since 2017 and were not resolved until October this year, 1287 days later.

The council’s approval allows stage three of the Airpark to finally become reality.

READ MORE HERE

Traveston garden centre

Traveston’s Natives R Us nursery will be opening a new garden centre.

A once-run down nursery is now moving ahead at leaps and bounds.

Natives R Us has been given approval to expand its business to include a new garden centre, making it the first independent one to return to the region in years.

The expansion will not only add a new dimension to the business, but will allow the nursery to put on 3-5 more staff when it opens.

READ MORE HERE

A real body on the move

Popular Gympie gym Real Body Movement is making a move itself – a few doors down the road.

The three-year-old gym has been given permission to move from its home at 19 Tozer St into shop 2, 11-17 Tozer St.

Co-founder Fiona Keable said in September the shift will allow the growing gym to open its program offerings even further.

READ MORE HERE

Duke St vets

Duke St vets.

Gympie’s Bent St vet has unveiled plans to open a new clinic on vacant land at Duke St.

Geoffrey and Hannah Collyer’s green lit proposal is for a centre able to employ up to five veterinarians, handle emergencies and provide after hours care.

The land it will be built on was home to a service station until 2007; it has been empty since.

READ MORE HERE

Sovereign subdivision

Work on the Sovereign Heights subdivision continues.

Three new stages of the 139-lot Sovereign Heights subdivision at the Southside were given approval by the council in July.

It will allow for more than 60 new blocks to be opened up, but not without a price: all three stages will cost developer SCHUH Group more than $3 million to deliver.

READ MORE HERE