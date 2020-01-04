15 jobs you can apply for today in Gympie

JOBS ON OFFER: Fiona Glancy runs her own traffic controller business and says it's tougher work than people think, but those who get into it love what they do. There are traffic controlling jobs on offer in the Gympie region. Pic Jono Searle.

THE following jobs were listed in the past week for those living in the Gympie region. Most closing dates for these jobs will run until the end of January 2020.

1. Retail Sales

AN experienced Senior sales person is required in a busy, long established mixed Rural Supplies, Home Garden & Stockfeed Retail Store in Gympie.

The successful Applicant -

1Must strive to provide excellent Customer Service and be able to work within a small team.

This is a full-time position with rostered Saturday mornings.

APPLY HERE:

2. Casual Dish Hand in Gympie

A CAFE /restaurant in Gympie is seeking a casual Dish Hand (up to 30 hours per week) to join the team.

To be considered for this role you should:

Be available at both days at weekends

Have Australian work rights.

APPLY HERE:

3. Office Administrator for Rural Fire Brigades

THE Rural Fire Brigades Association Qld Inc is a not for profit Charity who provide support to Rural Fire Brigades in Qld through our contact centre and office. As the Office Administrator you will provide reception services as well as administrative and financial support to the Operations Manager at our Gympie Office. Your role is permanent part time at 30 hours per week. Applications Close Friday January 17 at 4pm. Please apply with your resumes and cover letter to Ashleigh Bonfiglio: Email: rfbaq@rfbaq.org

Post: RFBAQ 28 Fraser Road, Araluen Qld 4570

MORE INFORMATION HERE:

4. Cooks/Kitchen staff, food and beverage staff needed

BLUE CARE is inviting applications from experienced Kitchen Hands, Cooks, Kitchen Staff and Hospitality All-rounders to join our residential teams on the Sunshine Coast.

This is a great employment opportunity for Hospitality Professionals with proven commercial kitchen experience looking to restore their work life balance within Queensland’s second largest employer. If you are looking for a unique hospitality opportunity within an organisation that promotes career development, please read on…

Remuneration Value: $21.58 - $23.36 per/hour + 25% loading (FTE = $42,642 - $46,159) + 9.5% Super + Salary Packaging + employee benefits.

APPLY HERE:

5. Admin and Finance Assistant

A WELL-established local Gympie manufacturing organisation is currently seeking an Administration and Finance Assistant to join their team. This newly created role will report directly to the CEO. To be a success in this role you will bring the following skills, attributes and experience: Previous experience in a Finance or bookkeeping role, you must have a good understanding of the Finance function in a business;

Demonstrated experience in an Administration or EA role. This is a permanent part-time position approximately 2-3 days per week. We are willing to be flexible with how the hours are worked. School hours are an option also.

APPLY HERE:

6. Traffic Controllers at Verifact Pty Ltd

VERIFACT is a fast- paced company that is dedicated to the safety and protection of our clients and the public.

Due to an increase of work we are looking for traffic controllers to join our Gympie Region team.

APPLY HERE:

7. Regional Lead

APIAM Animal Health is comprised of Australia’s leading rural and regional veterinary practices. This is a pivotal leadership role based in Southeast Queensland, responsible for planning, directing and allocating resources to achieve regional strategic and financial objectives as set by the group. The area of responsibility will include Apiam clinics in Queensland (Gympie & Tin Can Bay Veterinary Services, Bell & Jandowae Veterinary Clinics) and New South Wales (Dubbo Veterinary Hospital, Quirindi Veterinary Clinic). For more information on the role phone Dr Corne Loots on 0400 389 867. Applications should address the key criteria and include your cover letter, resume and referees and be emailed to recruitment@apiam.com.au. Applications close January 15.

8. Hospitality worker at Blue Care

BLUE CARE is inviting applications from an experienced Hospitality Supervisors/ Managers to join our Sunshine Coast team. This a great opportunity for a Hospitality (or) Food and Beverage Supervisor aiming to secure a permanent contract in an organisation that promotes a positive work life balance and is Queensland’s second largest employer.

Remuneration: $24.78 per hour (FTE $48,965) + 9.5% Super + Salary Packaging +Employee benefits.

APPLY HERE:

9. Employment consultant at APM

THE Employment Consultant role is responsible for creating opportunities to place people into employment. We currently have a vacancy at our Gympie office. This is what Advanced Personal Management is looking for. Case manage jobseekers, work with Account Managers to build relationships with local organisations, ensure candidates are job ready and help them overcome limitations and prepare case notes and file notes.

APPLY HERE:

10. Flooring Sales Assistant, Gympie

ANDERSENS is the most respected name in floor coverings and sell a wide range of products including carpets, vinyl, laminated and timber floors. We are in a unique position to be hiring a sales consultant to join our team. To apply please send a CV and cover letter to gympie@andersens.com.au

11. Muster Marketing Sponsorship

THE Gympie Music Muster was established in 1982 and is the largest charity / community run music festival in regional Australia. The event is held on the last weekend of August every year in the Amamoor State Forest. The Gympie Muster is a fundraising initiative of the Gympie Apex Club Inc. Applications close Monday January 6, 2020.

APPLY HERE:

12. Junior CLS Team Member

THE Gympie and District Landcare Group is a community based organisation active in the Gympie region. The group is an incorporated organisation and a registered charity. Members

elect an Executive (Management Committee) each year that is responsible for management oversight. Members and volunteers are integrally involved in the group's main activities: operating a local native plant nursery; raising biocontrol insects for invasive plant species control; providing land care services, fostering local land caring activities; and community education. Applications close Sunday January 5, 2020

APPLY HERE:

13. Junior Propagation Assistant

THE Gympie and District Landcare Group is a community based organisation active in the Gympie The group is an incorporated organisation and a registered charity. Members

elect an Executive (Management Committee) each year that is responsible for management oversight. Members and volunteers are integrally involved in the group’s main activities: operating a local native plant nursery; raising biocontrol insects for invasive plant species control; providing land care services, fostering local land caring activities; and community education. Applications close Sunday January 5, 2020

APPLY HERE:

14. Medical Imaging Typist at Gympie Radiology

AN exciting opportunity exists to work at Gympie Radiology a fully comprehensive radiology clinic located in Gympie. We have one position available for an experienced Medical Typist for immediate start. This role is working remotely.

You must have experience in medical typing - radiology terminology typing experience preferred. You will need to have reliable high speed internet to ensure access to our internal systems. Application close January 17, 2020

APPLY HERE:

15. Allied Health Professionals - headspace Gympie

COME and be part of the headspace Gympie collaborative team.

headspace provides mental health services, alcohol and other drugs support, vocational and career support, and general health advice to young people aged between 12-25-years old. Community engagement is also provided by headspace through a multidisciplinary team approach, co-ordinating and participating in community activities. Applications close Friday January 10, 2020

APPLY HERE: