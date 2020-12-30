15 Jobs up for grabs in Gympie right now

There are still plenty of jobs on offer in the region, from retail and cafe work to highly qualified project management positions.

This year has unleashed turmoil on the country’s job market, but there are still plenty of vacancies on the market across the Gympie region.

From retail opportunities to experienced project management, these are 15 of the openings Gympie’s employers are eager to fill.

Retail assistant

A Gympie retail shop is looking for a part-time assistant able to work up to 35 hours a week.

Must have six months experience in retail.

Chef

The Mary Valley Rattler is seeking a full time chef to service its cafe.

Preferred applicants will hold a certificate 3 in commercial cooking or other similar experience.

Cleaner

A Gympie business is looking for a full-time commercial cleaner to join the team.

Must have at least six months experience.

Solar project co-ordinator

PCL Constructors Pacific Rim is searching for a project co-ordinator to work on the construction of its solar farm at Woolooga.

The contract position will last for from nine months to a year.

Between four to six years of construction experience in an operational role and experience in solar farm construction required.

Gympie ALDI is looking for a retail assistant.

Service administrator

Bravo Disability Support group is looking for a full-time service administrator to join its team.

The role is largely office based and requires knowledge of the NDIS and other schemes and previous experience in the human services and disability sector.

Occupational therapist

A new opportunity is open to join Suncoast Integrated Therapies as an occupational therapist.

This is a new position created to service the region’s clientele.

Must a degree in occupational therapy and have two years’ experience, including with NDIS.

Radiographer

The I-MED radiology network is looking for a full-time imager to join its staff.

The successful applicant be responsible for driving high quality and efficient imaging services in a range of areas including x-ray.

Must have appropriate qualifications including a current relevant radiography radiation licence and professional registration.

A takeaway and cafe job is up for grabs at Boreen Point.

Sexual assault counsellor

Laurel Place is seeking a qualified sexual assault counsellor to work two days each week in its Gympie office.

The successful applicant will provide a range of trauma-informed counselling and support options to women and men (15 years and over) who have experienced sexual violence.

A tertiary qualification is required, along with and at least two years of experience in the field of sexual violence.

Employment consultant

Not-for-profit group Busy At Work wants someone to join them as a full-time to help put the region’s youth into jobs.

The successful candidate will have excellent communication and interpersonal skills with a strong focus on being able to build relationships.

Must gold a current drivers’ licence.

A Gympie business is looking for a commercial cleaner. Picture: Thinkstock.

Portfolio manager

The Endeavour Foundation wants a new team member to help support its independent living customers.

Travel will be required and applicants must have experience leading small and medium sized teams, NDIS knowledge.

Bar and gaming supervisor

The Gympie RSL’s renovations are finished and now its looking for a new staff member to join its team.

The successful applicant will be responsible for assisting with bar and gaming operations and customer service.

Must have two years’ experience in a similar role and knowledge of the hospitality industry.

Cafe kitchen hand

Boreen Point’s Coffee Tribe Cafe is looking for a takeaway “all-rounder” with kitchen experience.

Applicants need to be available on Saturdays and Sundays, and have at least a year’s experience working as a cook in a takeaway environment.

Plumbing salesperson

NCP Bathroom Centres wants a new plumbing salesperson to join its team.

NCP Bathroom Centres is looking for a salesperson who specialises in plumbing.

Must have a driver’s licence and previous plumbing sales experience or knowledge of the industry would be an advantage.

Pharmacy intern

The Ramsay Pharmacy Group is offering the chance to join its team on a fixed, full-time position for 12 months.

Applicants must have a Bachelor of Pharmacy or equivalent, and current provisional registration with APHRA

Retail assistant

Gympie ALDI has a job opening for a part-time retail assistant, needed for 15 hours per week.

