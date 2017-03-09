15 jobs going in Gympie right now

1. Customer Service Team Member @ Woolworths, Gympie, Southside

Casual/Temporary

EXCEPTIONAL customer service team member required for rostered hours between 8am to 9:30 pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 6:30 pm Saturday and Sunday.

2. Tradesperson @ Spraytech Smash Repairs

THIS spraybooth, 24 hour towing and insurance specialist company is seeking someone to join their team.

3. Cook/Kitchen Hand @ Gold Nugget Restaurant

WE need someone who has the ability to work within a team and deliver the best possible service to our customers.

If you are warm, friendly, enthusiastic and genuine to the core you may wish to apply.

4. Hostel Accommodation Manager @ a Rainbow Beach hostel

APPLICANTS must have an Australian equivalent diploma level or higher qualification to manage the accommodation operation.

5. Quality Assurance Coordinator @ Nestle, Gympie

Full-Time

Minimum Selection Criteria:

Tertiary Qualifications in Food Science, Chemistry, or Science related

Possess a strong understanding of QA systems and processes within a food manufacturing or pharmaceutical environment

Demonstrated experience in quality management systems including ISO22000, ISO9001, SAP

6. Experienced Travel Consultant

OUR Gympie office is growing and we need another experienced consultant to join our family owned award winning agency.

We would love to talk to you if you are an experienced consultant and have great customer service skills and enjoying working with a busy fun small team.

Hours are negotiable and experience with sabre would be great.

7. Pharmacist Manager @ Malouf Pharmacies, Southside

MALOUF Pharmacies are looking for an experienced, energetic, enthusiastic and highly motivated Pharmacist Manager to join their dynamic Southside Store.

Primary Responsibilities of this Leadership position include to coach and develop team members, including overseeing new employee onboarding and induction.

8. Experienced Advocacy Worker Required @ Gympie Community Place

Full time

GYMPIE Community Place is seeking an experienced and passionate advocacy support worker for a newly funded pilot program within the Gympie region.

Experience in advocacy, case management and domestic violence support are highly desirable.

9. Client Care Specialist @ Bloom Hearing Specialists

Maternity Leave Contract, 3 days a week

You will need:

Have proven experience delivering high quality customer service

Approach all aspects of the role with a positive, helpful and empathetic attitude

Be competent in the Microsoft Office suite and the ability to pick up new programs with ease

10. Diversional Therapist @ Cooinda Aged Care

BASED primarily in our award-winning dementia unit, you will:

maximising the use of our outdoor spaces, incorporating nature such as through social and therapeutic horticultural activities

employment of Montessori techniques for dementia

calling on the specialities of your team members to offer variety

11. Mine Rehabilitation Expert / Project Manager

BRIGHT Consulting is looking for a Project Manager to work on a large mine rehabilitation project in QLD.

Managing and coordinating contractors and designers.

Engaging with local government and environmental bodies.

Planning the work from authorisation to certification.

12. Experienced excavator operator @ GreenRV

SEEKING an experienced excavator operator to start immediately in the Gympie area, with civil works company.

Must be codependent and have tickets for 8-30 ton machines. Paying above award rates and good conditions.

13. Senior Science teacher @ Victory College

Due to Long Service Leave a one term Contract is now available for a senior science teacher.

Subjects taught:

Year 10 Science (extension)

Year 11/12 Mathematics C

Year 11/12 Chemistry

Year 11/12 Physics

14. Year 4 Teacher @ Victory College

YEAR 4 Teaching position from Term 2 2017 until end of year. The position may become a full time position at the end of the year if a suitable candidate is found.

Job Requirements:

Carrying out teaching duties

Organisation and discipline of one's own classroom/work area

Keeping classroom/work areas neat and tidy

and more

15. Registered Nurse - @ St Patrick's Villa Hostel

LOCATED in Gympie, St Patrick's Villa Hostel has three self-contained homes that together provide low care accommodation services for 30 residents.

Some of the tasks involved in this role include:

. Providing hands-on care to patients as part of the multidisciplinary care team.

. Assisting with the implementation of best practice nursing policies and procedures

. Clinical assessment of residents and complex resident management

