15 jobs going in Gympie now

These companies and more are currently hiring in the Gympie region.

These companies and more are currently hiring in the Gympie region.

THE following jobs were listed as available on Thursday July 23, 2020:

1. Student welfare officer, Chatsworth State School

CHATSWORTH State School is looking for a committed student welfare worker.

We are seeking a person who has experience working with school aged children and family support.

The role will include but are not limited to the duties of providing social and/or emotional support; assisting students to develop knowledge, understanding and skills that support learning, positive behaviour and constructive social relationships through social skills programs.

SEE FULL LISTING HERE

2. Administration assistant, Gympie Funerals

DUE to continued growth and our high level of commitment to our client families needs, we are looking to compliment our existing staff.

This position will include office and administrative duties, accounts, data entry and meeting with bereaved families.

This position is casual 20+ hours per week at an above award hourly rate to the successful applicant. Training will be provided in all aspects of the job and some administrative or management experience would be an asset and an advantage.

SEE FULL LISTING HERE

3. Community liaison officer, Chatsworth State School

AN EXCITING opportunity exists for a community liaison officer with excellent communication skills to develop and establish an innovative role for the Gympie Alliance.

This role will encourage you to be resourceful and dynamic as you work with a number of different schools and community groups.

The successful applicant will work (0.50fte, 5 days per fortnight) as part of the Kindy to Prep transitions team, an initiative of the Gympie State Schools Administrator’s Alliance, based at Chatsworth State School.

The Alliance’s goal is to create a smooth and supportive transition for all Gympie children by providing a platform of communication initiatives supporting families with children from birth to school age.

SEE FULL LISTING HERE

4. Junior administration and data entry, Sheds n Homes

Sheds n Homes Gympie is dedicated to providing an all in house construction experience for our customers. An all-round administration role encompassing administration, customer service and some personal assistant duties.

The role will include: dealing with client queries on occasions, calling new customers and regular customer follow up, accurate data entry, general filing and scanning, general support tasks within the sales team and preparing and replying to emails.

SEE FULL LISTING HERE

5. Club attendant, Gympie RSL

THE progressive and innovative Gympie RSL Club is seeking a highly motivated, enthusiastic and customer service orientated person to join the team in all operational areas.

This is a challenging and varied role providing the opportunity to utilise and develop hospitality skills across operational areas, work with a progressive team and ensure high standards of customer service are maintained.

To be considered for this role you must meet the essential criteria. Previous experience in the hospitality industry, specifically gaming and keno and a proven track record of customer service excellence is key.

SEE FULL LISTING HERE

6. Operations manager – manufacturing, Fifth Eagle

IF YOU would like to work for a business undergoing change, growth and expansion, then this newly created role is for you.

Our client is seeking an experienced operations manager to lead their production/manufacturing team in their main plant based in Gympie and other associated plants on the Sunshine Coast.

Reporting directly to the CEO this role will be responsible for managing all staff within the production facility to meet company objectives. This will include all aspects of staff management from recruitment, management and exit.

SEE FULL LISTING HERE

7. Junior production / project manager

OUR client, established in 1993, is a successful family-owned company that is a leader and innovator in the manufacturing and construction industry. They service all of QLD and NT from their modern, purpose-built premises in regional QLD. They provide eco-friendly designed cabins and homes that have at least a 6-star energy efficiency rating.

They are looking for a junior production/project manager to join their company in Gympie.

Reporting to the managing director some responsibilities will include managing the construction process and co-ordinating multiple projects at any one time and managing direct labour and subcontractors at the factory as well as building and maintaining relationships with clients, subcontractors and existing staff/owners.

SEE FULL LISTING HERE

8. Veterinary receptionist, Gympie Veterinary Services

GYMPIE Veterinary Services is seeking an experienced customer service assistant for their large animal reception team.

In this position you will be responsible for customer care within the large animal reception team, inventory management and supporting and organizing our team of large animal vets.

This is a full-time permanent position however those seeking permanent part-time with a minimum of 20 hours per week should also apply.

SEE FULL LISTING HERE

9. Process control co-ordinator, Laminex

WE ARE seeking a process control co-ordinator to provide specialist advice on the technical aspects of particle board production processes and systems.

This newly created position will be a member of the Monkland Particle Board Support Team and will work very closely with manufacturing, operations, shift and reliability leaders to ensure the area delivers its business plan and targets.

As our new process control co-ordinator you will be responsible for mandating a focus on both the “day to day” as well as the longer term initiatives in the area to continuously improve safety, quality, resource and materials utilisation, environmental standards, staff skills and competencies.

SEE FULL LISTING HERE

10. Gympie-based casual driver, Richers Transport

RICHERS Transport is a prominent carrier into the Wide Bay region, having been established since 1935.

We currently have a casual position available based from our Gympie depot, required for local and linehaul deliveries. The successful applicants are required to hold a HC licence & LF Forklift licence.

You will need to be fit and active, hold a minimum HC drivers licence, have a good traffic history and have good presentation and be customer focused.

SEE FULL LISTING HERE

11. Forklift operator

OUR client, based in Gympie, is currently looking for a forklift operator to join their team on a casual basis. The shifts rostered could be anywhere between Monday to Friday 6.30am-3.15pm with some afternoons when required. There will be 3 shifts per week on offer that will be rostered in advance.

To be considered for this role you must have a forklift licence (LF) with High Racking Reach, experience working within a busy warehouse with other forklifts and pedestrians, experience with RF scanning, high attention to detail and accuracy, ability to follow instructions by supervisors leading hands and be able to perform manual handling as required.

SEE FULL LISTING HERE

12. Site Services Coordinator, TAFE Queensland

WE ARE currently recruiting for a site services coordinator based at our Gympie campus with some travel to Tewantin.

This leadership role is a temporary position until December 18, 2020 with the possibility of extension.

As a key member of TAFE Queensland East Coast Site Services team you will coordinate site based activities and services at designated locations to provide a safe, effective and appropriate environment for staff, students and visitors. You will also assist the Site Services and Infrastructure Manager to deliver services as defined in agreed plans, schedules and Service Level Agreements and the daily management of operations to ensure the needs of the region’s stakeholders.

SEE FULL LISTING HERE

13. Store manager, Strandbags

WANT to work for Australia’s leading handbag and luggage retailer? We are looking for an energetic world-class store manager to join the team at our Gympie store and build on the success of this thriving location.

Strandbags offers a fun and rewarding work environment, generous and unlimited staff discounts, loads of support from your regional manager and head office team and

opportunities for ongoing career development.

SEE FULL LISTING HERE

14. Forklift/Warehouse Operator, Laminex

WE ARE seeking a highly motivated forklift/warehouse operator to join the Laminex team at our particle board plant based in Gympie.

Working a 12-hour rotating shift, typical duties will include forklift operation, locating and building loads, loading and unloading of trucks, preparation of dispatch documentation and warehouse stock control.

A current forklift licence is essential and previous experience operating a 5-tonne forklift is desirable.

Our company is committed to people who are committed to us. If you have previous experience as a Forklift Operator preferably in a manufacturing environment with a good work ethic and a willingness to learn, we are keen to speak with you.

SEE FULL LISTING HERE

15. Operations support leader, Laminex

WE ARE seeking to appoint an operations support leader to join our Monkland team. Reporting to the production manager and working extremely closely with both our maintenance manager and production staff the key aspect of this role will be responsible for the operational effectiveness of the site.

The responsibilities of this position include managing the operational effectiveness of the production lines through systems and procedures development and conformance, operator training and development, problem solving and trouble shooting.

This position will be about your ability to influence, communicate and drive operational excellence. While leveraging off your experience in a previous environment to implement new and beneficial strategies across your area.

SEE FULL LISTING HERE