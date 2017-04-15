27°
News

15 Jobs available in Gympie right now

Jacob Carson | 15th Apr 2017 2:16 PM
Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs.
Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1: Confined space labourer

Casual/Vacation Work. 1-2 Weeks work requiring experienced and qualified labourers with confined space tickets to assist in replacement/repair of airbag filters. APPLY: Head to www.ngage.com.au/candidatejobseekerfindajob for more information.

2: Head Squad Coach for Gympie Aquatic Centre

Casual/Vacation Work: You'll be responsible for the day-to-day running and delivery of squad programming at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre. Must have excellent communication skills and adequate accreditation. For more information contact Courtney Murphy at cmurphy@belgravialeisure.com.au

3: Virtual PA - Cardiotech

Casual/Vacation Work. A job specifically for someone studying or at home with family commitments. The job involves a number of different roles, with the workload varying week-to-week. All work can be done from home with computer and internet connection. APPLY: To apply for this job, click HERE.

4: Nut-in-shell Bagging

Casual/Vacation Work: Seeking workers to start from April 26, the role would see a physically-able person working a flexible 38-hour week (nights), working a number of different roles at the Gympie site. Requires a valid forklift license and prior experience with operating heavy machinery. APPLY: To apply for this job, click HERE.

5: MC Interstate Driver

Full-Time Work: Looking for an experienced, professional MC driver to transport steel, wood and/or white goods interstate. Experience preferable but not essential. APPLY: To apply for this position, click HERE.

6: Customer Focused Home Deliver Driver

Casual/Vacation Work: Working with Caloundra General Transport, one of the Australia's most experienced professional transport companies, you will be providing regular food deliveries to a number of customers across the region. Drivers license and Medium Rigid (MR) license necessary for this position. Role suits friendly, customer-oriented employees willing to solve problems on the fly. APPLY: For more information on this job, please call 5334 9600.

7: Motorcyle Spare Parts Consultant - Wide Bay Motorcycles

Full Time Work: Wide Bay Motorcycles is one of the most well-known and respected dealers in the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay Regions. They're currently looking for an experienced new team member with a passion and wide knowledge of motorcycles and what makes them tick. APPYLY: If this job sounds like it could be a good fit for you, email your resume and CV to shaneassink@hotmail.com

8: Occupational Therapist - Goodstart Early Learning Centre

Part-Time Work: A position with Australia's largest early-learning provider, this role would see a qualified occupational therapist assisting children in areas with a higher number of vulnerable children. Tertiary qualification in Occupational Therapy essential for this role. APPLY: If you're interested in applying for this role, please contact pkingowen@goodstart.org.au

9: Travel Sales Consultant - Flight Centre in Gympie

Full Time Work: Flight Centre is on the lookout for a customer service and sales extraordinaire to help research, plan and sell customers their dream holiday.

Applicants must have completed grade 12, be an experienced traveller and be able to work on a flexible 7 day a week. APPLY: Applications must be sent through flightcentre.com.au/careers

10: Pharmacist Manager - Malouf Pharmacies, Southside

Full Time Work: Malouf Pharmacies are looking for an experienced pharmacy manager to join their Southside store. Applicants will oversee a dedicated team of staff, and must have previous managerial experience. APPLY: Please phone HR Manager Judy Hodgson on 0417 778 303.

11: Construction Traineeship - Gympie

Full Time Work: Limited positions with SkillCentred Queensland, who provide industry training and employment assistance. Multiple traineeship programs available for those wanting to gain experience in construction. 24 week contract, $10- $14.99 / hour. APPLY: contact Anne-Maree Walsh on 0419 636 868 for more information.

12: Customer Service Offer - Gympie Heritage Bank Branch

Part-time Work: This role will see you working in the front of Gympie's retail branch for 33.25 hours/fortnight, where you'll be providing the best in customer service for Heritage's clients. APPLY: For more information head to www.heritage.com.au/careers/

13: Heavy Vehicle Mechanic - Barry Collins Transport

Casual Work: Requiring a Heavy Vehicle Mechanic to work 15-30 hours per week. Hours dependant on service and maintenance needs. Experience with Prime Movers and Trailers a must. MC license will be seen favourably. APPLY: Send resumes to barrycollinstransport@gmail.com

14: Qualified Tyre Fitter

Full Time Work: Tyre fitter required for immediate start. Duties will include fitment of car, truck or tractor tyres. Will also be required for general workshop duties. APPLY: Call John Fitzgerald on 5482 5817.

15: Book Keeper and Sales Assistant

Full Time Work: Office administration and sales work for relocatable home and cabin manufacturer. Seeking applicant with some book keeping and accounting experience, as well as computer literacy skills. APPLY: Send cover letter and CV to ben@assetcabins.com.au

16: Pharmacist

Full Time Work: An exciting opportunity to join a growing team in Gympie. Applicants will be performing tasks held to the standards of the Pharmacy Board of Australia. AHPRA Registration essential. APPLY: For information on how to apply, contact TPC Talent on 0404 397 352.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie jobs jobs job seekers local employment

Just In

Helicopter called after Imbil motorcycle accident

Helicopter called after Imbil motorcycle accident

ONE patient has been airlifted to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital this afternoon after a motorcycle accident on an Imbil property.

I'm not a commentator but...who is right about foreign aid?

George Christensen Federal Member for Dawson.

Colin Claridge questions the motives of George Christensen

Over 100 lives lost on Gympie roads since the year 2000

A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie.

109 people have lost their lives on Gympie roads between 2000-16

15 Jobs available in Gympie right now

Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs.

Who loves jobs? We love jobs?

Local Partners

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed what is happening with the double demerit points rule over the Easter break, and it's not what you might expect.

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

THERE’S been a massive outcry in the United Kingdom over a new period drama on the BBC featuring frequent violence and graphic sex scenes — including a gay orgy

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

Russell Morris gives back on Anzac tribute album

Russell Morris has penned a song for the Anzac tribute album Remembrance for Sony Music.

SINGER among music icons who contributed to Remembrance.

Tom’s trading pirates for dragons

Tom Hopper in a scene from the TV series Black Sails.

BLACK Sails star talks Game of Thrones ahead of Supanova.

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Erin Molan fires back about her $100k engagement ring

Channel 9 Footy Show presenter Erin Molan shows off her engagement ring.

Erin Molan has opened up about her head-turning engagement ring

Kidman is red hot, once again

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

Cannes roles out the red carpet for Nicole Kidman.

move 2 the country in modern style!

10 Valley Grove, Gunalda 4570

House 4 2 $235,000!

SEARCH CRITERIA -1. Low set modern contemporary hardiplank and colour bond 4 bed 2 bathroom home on almost half an acre of land in the country. FOUND - 10 Valley...

need 2 be quick with this 1!

26 Furness Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 4 $330,000!

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! This property is just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price. Looking for just a great...

want 2 own a really nice home!

11 Lyden Court, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $349,000!

Looking for just a really NICE home, in a really NICE area with a really NICE outlook and for a really NICE price? Then you will not be disappointed with this...

weekender ready 2 go!

17 Kitt Crescent, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 1 0 4 $114,000!

Excellent build site with amazing views, or simply a weekender for your getaways! This property is a great starter for your next tree change. Located in scenic...

prime Gympie CBD commercial property 4 Sale or 2 Lease - Freehold

164 Mary Street, Gympie 4570

House 1 1 $199,000 inc.

Prime CBD - Freestanding retail or office property for sale or for lease. 2 Street Frontage - Mary Street and Reef Street at rear of premises. 83m2 of lettable...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 $599,000

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

top location! priced 2 sell!

14 Cullinane Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $230,000!

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

want just a really nice place 2 live!!

107 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 1 4 $345,000!!

How good is this property for sale! Everything about this property is just nice! Really nice! It is in a great location with views and has got lovely street appeal...

First time on the market in 52 years!

134 O'Meara Road, Downsfield 4570

Rural 3 1 $1,000,000

This 247 acre property has been owned by the same family for 52 years. -The property boasts a very high carrying capacity of 150 breeders plus. -Water is not a...

DOUBLE BONUS INVESTMENT

35 Bligh Street, Kilkivan 4600

Commercial 4 1 1 $255,000

Located in the heart of the beautiful, quiet country town of Kilkivan, this property is an ideal investment. It has so much to offer including a 4 bedroom...

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!