15 Jobs available in Gympie right now

Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs.

1: Confined space labourer

Casual/Vacation Work. 1-2 Weeks work requiring experienced and qualified labourers with confined space tickets to assist in replacement/repair of airbag filters. APPLY: Head to www.ngage.com.au/candidatejobseekerfindajob for more information.

2: Head Squad Coach for Gympie Aquatic Centre

Casual/Vacation Work: You'll be responsible for the day-to-day running and delivery of squad programming at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre. Must have excellent communication skills and adequate accreditation. For more information contact Courtney Murphy at cmurphy@belgravialeisure.com.au

3: Virtual PA - Cardiotech

Casual/Vacation Work. A job specifically for someone studying or at home with family commitments. The job involves a number of different roles, with the workload varying week-to-week. All work can be done from home with computer and internet connection. APPLY: To apply for this job, click HERE.

4: Nut-in-shell Bagging

Casual/Vacation Work: Seeking workers to start from April 26, the role would see a physically-able person working a flexible 38-hour week (nights), working a number of different roles at the Gympie site. Requires a valid forklift license and prior experience with operating heavy machinery. APPLY: To apply for this job, click HERE.

5: MC Interstate Driver

Full-Time Work: Looking for an experienced, professional MC driver to transport steel, wood and/or white goods interstate. Experience preferable but not essential. APPLY: To apply for this position, click HERE.

6: Customer Focused Home Deliver Driver

Casual/Vacation Work: Working with Caloundra General Transport, one of the Australia's most experienced professional transport companies, you will be providing regular food deliveries to a number of customers across the region. Drivers license and Medium Rigid (MR) license necessary for this position. Role suits friendly, customer-oriented employees willing to solve problems on the fly. APPLY: For more information on this job, please call 5334 9600.

7: Motorcyle Spare Parts Consultant - Wide Bay Motorcycles

Full Time Work: Wide Bay Motorcycles is one of the most well-known and respected dealers in the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay Regions. They're currently looking for an experienced new team member with a passion and wide knowledge of motorcycles and what makes them tick. APPYLY: If this job sounds like it could be a good fit for you, email your resume and CV to shaneassink@hotmail.com

8: Occupational Therapist - Goodstart Early Learning Centre

Part-Time Work: A position with Australia's largest early-learning provider, this role would see a qualified occupational therapist assisting children in areas with a higher number of vulnerable children. Tertiary qualification in Occupational Therapy essential for this role. APPLY: If you're interested in applying for this role, please contact pkingowen@goodstart.org.au

9: Travel Sales Consultant - Flight Centre in Gympie

Full Time Work: Flight Centre is on the lookout for a customer service and sales extraordinaire to help research, plan and sell customers their dream holiday.

Applicants must have completed grade 12, be an experienced traveller and be able to work on a flexible 7 day a week. APPLY: Applications must be sent through flightcentre.com.au/careers

10: Pharmacist Manager - Malouf Pharmacies, Southside

Full Time Work: Malouf Pharmacies are looking for an experienced pharmacy manager to join their Southside store. Applicants will oversee a dedicated team of staff, and must have previous managerial experience. APPLY: Please phone HR Manager Judy Hodgson on 0417 778 303.

11: Construction Traineeship - Gympie

Full Time Work: Limited positions with SkillCentred Queensland, who provide industry training and employment assistance. Multiple traineeship programs available for those wanting to gain experience in construction. 24 week contract, $10- $14.99 / hour. APPLY: contact Anne-Maree Walsh on 0419 636 868 for more information.

12: Customer Service Offer - Gympie Heritage Bank Branch

Part-time Work: This role will see you working in the front of Gympie's retail branch for 33.25 hours/fortnight, where you'll be providing the best in customer service for Heritage's clients. APPLY: For more information head to www.heritage.com.au/careers/

13: Heavy Vehicle Mechanic - Barry Collins Transport

Casual Work: Requiring a Heavy Vehicle Mechanic to work 15-30 hours per week. Hours dependant on service and maintenance needs. Experience with Prime Movers and Trailers a must. MC license will be seen favourably. APPLY: Send resumes to barrycollinstransport@gmail.com

14: Qualified Tyre Fitter

Full Time Work: Tyre fitter required for immediate start. Duties will include fitment of car, truck or tractor tyres. Will also be required for general workshop duties. APPLY: Call John Fitzgerald on 5482 5817.

15: Book Keeper and Sales Assistant

Full Time Work: Office administration and sales work for relocatable home and cabin manufacturer. Seeking applicant with some book keeping and accounting experience, as well as computer literacy skills. APPLY: Send cover letter and CV to ben@assetcabins.com.au

16: Pharmacist

Full Time Work: An exciting opportunity to join a growing team in Gympie. Applicants will be performing tasks held to the standards of the Pharmacy Board of Australia. AHPRA Registration essential. APPLY: For information on how to apply, contact TPC Talent on 0404 397 352.