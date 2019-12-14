15 Gympie parents behaving badly in 2019

Here are 15 Gympie parents who faced the Magistrates or District Courts for various crimes this year.

1. Drugged-up Southside mum’s year-long crime spree

A DRUGGED-UP mother of three hit her father with a cricket bat and caused a police car to crash into a tree during a year long crime spree in 2018, it was revealed in March.

2. Trainwreck Gympie mum leaves trail of carnage in drug spree

A WOMAN who broke into Gympie’s St Vincent de Paul store caused $6500 damage to the charity’s welfare food supplies.

Mother of five Carolyn Ruth Elwell was found drinking Coca-Cola, with an open fridge and a large quantity of food.

3. Young Gympie father sobs in court after choking partner

A 20-YEAR-OLD Gympie father walked free from court in December after pleading guilty to choking his girlfriend for up to a minute in a fit of rage earlier this year.

Bailey Scott John Bozoky, 20, choked his victim for up to one minute in a fit of rage.

4. Dad busted in Gympie Bunnings barcode scam

AN IMBIL man’s misguided scheme to support his nine-month-old child by buying more than $600 in tools for only a couple of dollars has ended with frustration, tears and a one-month jail term.

5. ‘Desperate’ Gympie mum jailed for stealing $45k from boss

A GYMPIE mother of four was acknowledged for her “excellent character”, but still went to jail in late October for a $45,000 fraud driven by poverty and desperation.

Jodianne Kretschmer was jailed for stealing more than $45, triple-0 from her employer, despite her "excellent character" being acknowledged in Gympie court.

6. Dad took baseball bat to boy who bullied son

“Where is he? I’m going to kill that c …,” Justin Michael Koster called out as he stormed into the front yard of the youth he believed had attacked his son on March 14 this year.

7. Enraged dad bashes son in brawl over woman at Gympie pub

Haydn John Allen, 47, and his son were having an afternoon drink at the Mt Pleasant Hotel on July 14 when a dispute erupted between them over a woman who had previously rebuked Mr Allen’s approaches, but kissed his son.

8. Gympie dad jailed for month-long crime spree

A SOUTHSIDE father of two went on a drug-induced bender after his ex-girlfriend allegedly cheated on him, fuelling a month-long crime spree, the Mags court heard in May.

9. Mum five times over limit when she totalled her car

A DRUNKEN pre-Christmas car crash continues to be a painful experience for a Southside mother, who was this week slapped with a 10-month driving ban after recording a BAC five times the legal limit.

10. DV abuser smashed car window after foul-mouthed rant

A 22-year-old man called his former partner a “fat c---” and “money hungry w----” over the phone on August 3 over visitation rights to their daughter, before smashing her car window.

11. Spitting, stalking neighbour from hell released on parole

A young Mary Valley father stalked his 67-year-old neighbour, spat in her face and called her a string of vile names earlier this year.

PLEADED GUILTY: Joseph Thomass Conlon, 23 pleaded guilty to a range of charges at the Gympie Magistrate Court yesterday.

12. Dealer gets mother to lie to police about cash

A GYMPIE drug dealer convinced his mother to call police and claim the money her son was caught with was in fact to pay for renovations on her house.

13. Widgee dad’s choice to drive on banned licence proves costly

A DISQUALIFIED driver’s decision to get behind the wheel and pick his children up has proven costly in more ways than one.

14. Mum cancelled SIM card to try and help jailed son

HER son was asking for help from his jail cell, and Carol Ann McCook simply couldn’t refuse.

McCook, 64, pleaded guilty in Gympie District Court on Thursday to one charge of perverting the course of justice – almost two years on from the time of offending.

15. Glenwood mum who crashed while drink driving faces court

A GLENWOOD mother of two who survived a serious crash at Kanigan earlier this year pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without due care and attention.

