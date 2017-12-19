15 Fun, cool and freaky things for Gympie kids to do

MARY CHRISTMAS: Crowds enjoy the attractions at last year's Mary Christmas street party which is on again tomorrow night along the length of Mary St.

TODAY

1. Ozobots at Imbil

When:

10.30am-11.30am

Where:

Imbil Library

Phone:

5484 5488

Email:

library@gympie.qld.gov.au

Explore these line-following robots. For the more advanced users, try coding Ozobots using Ozoblocky. Bookings essential. Only 12 places.

2. Battle Bots

When:

1-2 pm

Where:

Gympie Library

Phone:

5481 0859

Email:

library@gympie.qld.gov.au

Create, modify and program Lego Mindstorms to compete in the ultimate robotic battle. Bookings essential - 14 places available.

3. Macrame Magic

When:

10am-noon

Where:

Gympie Regional Gallery

Phone:

5481 0733

Email:

gallery@gympie.qld.gov.au

Cost:

$8.50 per person.

Make a lovely wall hanging with artist Sabine by learning macrame knots. Add a bamboo rod, some shells and other bits and bobs for your personal touch. Suitable for 8 years+. 15 places available.

4. Torchlight Tours

When:

6pm

Where:

Gympie Bone Museum, Shop 8 Condies Arcade.

Cost:

Entry $5 donation per person to the Gympie Bone Museum (Adults accompanying children are free).

Discover the Gympie Bones after dark. Bring your torch and explore the exhibition with the lights out. Examine the bones and skulls up close, look into the corners and crannies of the cabinets and project your own shadow exhibition onto the walls and ceiling.

Torchlight Tours will be run every Tuesday night in the school holidays. No bookings needed.

5. Introduction to Rocks and Minerals

When:

10am

Where:

KreARTive, James Nash Arcade

Cost:

$10 per child. Bookings essential.

Book:

At shop or on the KreARTive facebook page.

Adam from Cooloola Rocks and Minerals will be hosting a one and a half hour, hands-on session discussing various crystals and rocks. Only 15 spots available. Suitable for ages 5 and up.

6. DIY Fairy Dust

When:

1pm

Where:

KreARTive, James Nash Arcade

Cost:

$10 per person. Bookings essential.

Book:

At shop or on the KreARTive facebook page.

This workshop is all about magic and fairies and you'll learn to make your own very special fairy dust. Only 8 spots available.

TOMORROW

7. Mary Christmas

When:

4pm-9pm

Where:

Mary St

Take the kids to Mary St for the final massive street party. There will be live entertainment, a petting zoo, carollers, market stalls, late night shopping, horse and carriage rides and so much more, right along the length of Mary St.

8. Fabulous Christmas Trees

When:

10am-noon

Where:

Gympie Regional Gallery

Phone:

5481 0733

Email:

gallery@gympie.qld.gov.au

How many different ways can you make a Christmas tree? Find out with artist Maxene at this wonderful workshop.

9. Sock Puppets at Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach

When:

10.30am-11.30am (TBC) and 2.30-3.30pm (RB)

Where:

Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach Libraries

Phone:

5486 4355 (TBC) or 5486 3705 (RB)

Email:

library@gympie.qld.gov.au

Help your child create their own sock puppet character. Immerse them in fun and imaginative play and help support the development of their creative side. No bookings required. Materials supplied.

10. Ozobots at Kilkivan and Goomeri

When:

10.30-11.30 am (G) and 2-3pm (K)

Where:

Kilkivan and Goomeri Libraries

Phone:

5484 1209 (K) or 4168 4340 (G)

Email:

library@gympie.qld.gov.au

Explore these line-following robots. For the more advanced users, try coding Ozobots using Ozoblockly. Bookings essential. 12 places only at either venue.

11. Funky Dyeing at Amamoor Hall

When:

10-11am or 11.30am-12.30pm

Where:

Amamoor Hall, 35 Busby St

Phone:

5481 0733

Email:

gallery@gympie.qld.gov.au

Cost:

$15 per person.

Dye a funky t-shirt using fabulous colour dyes with artist Sabine and wear it with pride. Workshop cost includes all dyes and a cotton tree shirt. Sabine has all sizes available. 6-12 years. 15 places available.

THURSDAY, December 21

12. DIY Christmas Decoration Station

When:

8.30am-4.30pm

Where:

Gympie Library

Phone:

5481 0859

Email:

library@gympie.qld.gov.au

The kids' craft table will be full of art supplies and templates to help create Christmas decorations for your home. This is an all-day event.

13. Diamond Painting with Bry

When:

12.30pm

Where:

KreARTive, James Nash Arcade

Cost:

$15 per person. Bookings essential.

Book:

At shop or on the KreARTive facebook page.

Diamond painting creates images with gems that look like cross-stitching, with much less fuss.

The image is printed onto a canvas-type fabric which has a tacky coating so no messy glue is needed, just a relaxing action of attaching each gem one by one using a special tool following the colour table.

FRIDAY, December 22

14. Make some Slime

When:

10am

Where:

KreARTive, James Nash Arcade

Cost:

$10 per person. Bookings essential.

Book:

At shop or on the KreARTive facebook page.

Come and make some slime.

You will be given the ingredients and help to make it but please be aware that ingredients may include borax, shaving cream, glue and dish liquid.

Make sure you wear old clothes and you can take the slime home with you when you finish.

Only 8 places available.

SUNDAY, December 24

15. Family Movies in the Park - How the Grinch Stole Christmas

When:

From 6pm

Where:

Nelsons Reserve

Phone:

1300 307 800

Email:

council@gympie.qld.gov.au

Come along for a free Christmas movie.

There will be sausage sizzle, popcorn and drinks available for purchase.

Enjoy the carols and participate in the fancy dress parade. Parade at 6.30pm, movie at 7pm. This movie is proudly hosted by the Little Kids Day Out Working Group. All proceeds to go to LKDO event to be on held on August 11, 2018.