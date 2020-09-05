15 fire crews battling spotfires all over Gympie region

There are multiple active fires around the region at the moment. FILE PHOTO Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

SEVERAL spotfires around the Gympie region have kept crews busy well into this afternoon.

Four crews are engaged in a “large grass fire” at Downsfield, north of Gympie.

Three crews are on scene with one more on the way.

“This grass fire is currently posing no threat to property. Firefighters are working to contain the blaze. Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze,” QFES said of the fire.

“People are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.”

Four more crews remain at a vegetation fire at North Deep Creek, as well as three at Chatsworth and two each at Mothar Mountain and Anderleigh.