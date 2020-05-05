Menu
RULES STILL APPLY: Despite some restrictions being lifted, social distancing regulations are still in place.
News

More than $20k in fines handed out at Bowen hostel party

Anna Wall
5th May 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:41 PM
A PARTY at Bowen Backpackers has landed 15 people in hot water, with Bowen Police issuing fines for breaching of public health orders.

The backpackers reportedly held a party at the Bowen Backpackers hostel on Saturday, May 2.

Bowen Police said they were called to the hostel about 10.30pm on Saturday and on arrival found a number of people who were not complying with health and social distancing restrictions.

Each of the backpackers was reprimanded with a $1334 fine for failure to comply with a public health order.

Bowen Police Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said it was important to remind people that social distancing rules had not changed, despite the easing of some restrictions on May 1.

Sgt Shepherd said social distancing laws would still be strictly enforced and anyone caught ignoring the rules would be liable for penalties.

Whitsunday Times

