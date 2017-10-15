22°
The 15 films in our Great Night In Family Movie Collection

The 15 DVDs included in The Great Night In Famiy Movie Collection.
by LEIGH PAATSCH, Herald Sun

MOVIE reviewer Leigh Paatsch rates all 15 movies in News Corp's Great Night In Family Movie Collection - with Fantastic Mr. Fox, Home Alone and Shrek among his top picks.

Madagascar ***

After busting out of a New York zoo and causing a ruckus on the city streets, a pampered lion (Ben Stiller) and his animal buddies are banished back to the wilds of Africa.

Monsters v Aliens ***

Attention all parents. Pay no heed to that possibly scary title. This is a very kiddie-friendly movie. A bit like Monsters Inc., but with bonus aliens!

Puss in Boots ***1/2

The clock is wound back to a pre-Shrek era where swashbuckling kitty Puss (voiced with purring gusto by Antonio Banderas) was still finding his paws as a cat of action.

Ice Age ***1/2

During the biggest chill of them all, a mammoth, a sloth and a sabre-tooth tiger battle incredible odds and inclement conditions to return a small baby to his caveman father. The original and the best of the series.

Mr. Popper's Penguins **

Jim Carrey plays a cut-throat capitalist who sees the error of his greedy ways when sent a box of live penguins by his late father.

Mr Peabody & Sherman ***

Simple fun animation. All you need to know is that Mr Peabody is a dog of indiscriminate age and undeniable intelligence. Sherman is his seven-year-old adopted son.

Home Alone ****1/2

Macaulay Culkin at the peak of his cheeky child-star powers. The great John Hughes (Breakfast Club) at the creative controls. Yes.

Rio **1/2

Flavoursome visuals and an easy-to-follow storyline make this the perfect cartoon comedy for primary schoolers and kinder kids.

Shrek ****

There were too many sequels, but this first one remains an all-ages animation classic. Just the ticket for kids who are sick and tired of being kidded to, and adults who secretly feel exactly the same way too.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader **1/2

Third addition to the fantasy series based on the classic books by C.S. Lewis. The Pevensie kids return to the magic kingdom of Narnia for a marathon ship voyage to the edge of the world.

Fantastic Mr. Fox ****1/2

A stop-motion animation masterpiece from director Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel). Stars the voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Bill Murray.

Night at the Museum **1/2

The special-effects used to simulate the static contents of a museum coming to life after closing hours are what impresses here. Ben Stiller and Robin Williams are good too.

Turbo ***

This is, quite literally, a garden-variety, cartoon cousin of the Fast & Furious flicks. What else could you possibly call the stirring story of the fastest snail to ever contest the Indy 500?

Horton Hears A Who ***1/2

One of the better Dr Seuss adaptations, with Jim Carrey voicing the role of Horton, a happy-go-lucky elephant who lives in the jungle of Nool.

Rise of the Guardians **

Dinky animated adventure-fantasy which is very much a Christmas flick, even though the Easter bunny (voiced by Hugh Jackman) is one of the main characters!

The Great Night In Family Movie Collection starts on Monday with Madagascar and continues with a new DVD (cost $2.60 each) each day over 15 days with your favourite newspaper.

For details, go to https://greatnightin.com.au/nrm/

