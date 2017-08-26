15 die-hard Muster fans who travelled far to be here

24°
Evelyn Caesar.
Evelyn Caesar. Jacob Carson

1. Evelyn Caesar: FROM Cooloola Coast. First ever Muster. With hat and boots at the ready, Evelyn fit right in, bobbing along to the tunes in her stroller at the Crowbar.

 

Karen and Mark Clein.
Karen and Mark Clein. Rowan Schindler

2. Karen and Mark Clein: "We're from Mackay, It's our third time here after our first one five years ago. We roughed it at first but now we have a caravan." Gympie Music Muster, 24 08 2017

 

Bryce Hoy and James Hamilton.
Bryce Hoy and James Hamilton. Rowan Schindler

3. Bryce Hoy and James Hamilton: From Newcastle. "We drove all the way in one day, all 950kms." Bryce is a virgin and James has been twice. Gympie Music Muster, 24 08 2017

 

Pat and Lynn James, from Launceston.
Pat and Lynn James, from Launceston. Rowan Schindler

4. Pat and Lynn James: From Launceston. "This is our first stop, our first port of call. Then we are down to South Australia and a houseboat in Renmark."

 

Bobby Watson and Barry Buret, Cape Town, South Africa.
Bobby Watson and Barry Buret, Cape Town, South Africa. Rowan Schindler

5. Bobby Watson and Barry Buret: From Cape Town, South Africa. "We are from Cape Town, South Africa. We flew via Dubai, just for this. It's overwhelming. The people, we can't believe how nice everyone is, they are so friendly and it's so clean."

 

Maureen Grant and Ian Webster.
Maureen Grant and Ian Webster. Rowan Schindler

6. Maureen Grant and Ian Webster: "We are from Bermagui, the New South Wales far south coast (1450kms). We are headed around Australia but we had the Muster booked in well in advance. We have never been before but we love the camping, the atmosphere, the talent, and the amphitheatre."

 

Vicki Browning, Terry Browning, Christine Cantrill, Bob Cantrill.
Vicki Browning, Terry Browning, Christine Cantrill, Bob Cantrill. Rowan Schindler

7. Vicki Browning, Terry Browning, Christine Cantrill, Bob Cantrill: "This is our first Gympie Muster. We're Muster Virgins. We came all the way from Narrabri, New South Wales, over 700kms. It is such a beautiful place."

 

Jim Redmond.
Jim Redmond. Renee Albrecht

8. Jim Redmond: "I'M FROM the Latrobe Valley in Victoria. Its my first time here. My grandson has been coming for years so I thought I would check it out."

 

Murrey Tenni
Murrey Tenni Renee Albrecht

9. Murrey Tenni: From Narrogin, Western Australia, has travelled more than 7,000km to make it to this years Gympie Music Muster.

"I HEARD about this so I travelled another few thousand kilometres to get here. I'd heard of it, put it on the bucket list. Its beautiful weather here at the moment, a bit dry, but its been pouring rain in Western Australia ever since I left."

 

Lisa Gilshenan
Lisa Gilshenan Jacob Carson

10. Lisa Gilshenan: From the Gold Coast. 11th Muster.

"I THINK the thing I love the most about it is that there's no snobbery. People can come together here and have a great time."

 

Lachlan Duncan
Lachlan Duncan Renee Albrecht

11. Lachlan Duncan: 3 years at the Muster From Mackay

"Well we were told that it was just a great day out and so we went along. We're back again so obviously we enjoyed ourselves. It's like everybody else has said. Make a few friends, mates that aren't mates yet - that kind of stuff."

 

Chris Burgess
Chris Burgess Renee Albrecht

12. Chris Burgess: From Kilcoy and Brisbane32 years at the Muster

"MATE we've come just for the atmosphere. It's always been more than just the music - it's the friends and friendships that you make here. One of my favourite acts was Slim Dusty when he came out to play - just fantastic."

 

Kristina Neal
Kristina Neal Jacob Carson

13. Kristina Neal: From Mt Cotton. Fifth Muster.

"IT'S just a fantastic atmosphere here - good music spent with even better people. You can't beat it."

 

Peter Nuss
Peter Nuss Renee Albrecht

14. Peter Nuss: From Moranbah

"WE'VE always come predominately for the blues acts, but there's a feeling and an atmosphere here that I haven't found anywhere else at any festival. Many, many great friends have been met here at the Muster."

 

Cathy Dirks
Cathy Dirks Jacob Carson

15. Cathy Dirks: From Canada.

"We're all just having such a great time out here. My friends and I have just driven from the Gold Coast to be here today."

Gympie Times

Topics:  fun gympie music muster gympie muster travel

