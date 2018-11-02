15 businesses that opened in the Gympie region this year

NEW BUSINESS: Memphis Barbers new owner Stacy Edwards, new Gympie men's barber shop.

MORE than 15 businesses have opened up this year in the Gympie Region.

The businesses have helped the economy - ensuring the region continues to thrive. Have a look at some of the businesses that have moved in since January.

1. Monkland waste business:

The new business opens in Gympie's Smith Street on Thursday. Contributed

Locals are now able to recycle their containers while helping the environment and community with the opening of Return-It in Gympie.

Australian recovery and waste management company, Re.Group launched Return-It in November in Gympie, which provides an easy way to deposit recyclable containers.

Tying in with the introduction of the Queensland Container Refund Scheme on the same day, Return-It will have more than 100 sites across Queensland, including bulk Depots as well as convenient Express Drop Offs located in selected charity store locations.

The Gympie site will be Shed 4 in Smith Street on the Monkland.

Visit this link to find out more. https://www.returnit.com.au or http://www.re-group.com

2. New business space will grow Gympie start-ups, entrepreneurs

Ben Riches. Arthur Gorrie

TAFE Queensland has answered the calls of Gympie region business owners for a community co-working space, with the official unveiling of a new shared-space at their Gympie campus last month.

The co-working space has been created in response to the growing number of start-ups and entrepreneurs in the region.

TAFE Queensland East Coast region's Centre Director for Creative and Digital, Angela Lisle said Gympie Regional Council had already booked the space for several upcoming workshops and networking events.

"The Gympie community has identified a need for a space like this, with the volume of small business start-ups and entrepreneurs in the area continuing to grow,” Ms Lisle said.

3. More than bread alone at his world-class Mary Valley eatery

Hand made pastries, bread, slices - sweet, savoury and yummy. That is the promise from new Imbil baker Mike Potter. Arthur Gorrie

THERE was a time when the pastries offered by Imbil's new baker could be consumed all over the world.

Mike Potter was hard at work preparing his Yabba Creek Rd bakery in September which is now open to the public.

"I used to sell all the first class product for Qantas Catering,” he said.

His customers were the first class travellers on every international and first class Qantas service out of Western Australia, where he did his training.

"I've been a baker for 32 years,” Mr Potter said.

"Imbil hasn't had a bakery for about 25 years, or possibly longer.”

4. New Gympie business builds unique homes, but not for people

Andrew and Augie Lowe and Ashlena Fieck-Holbut up close with their happy and healthy bees. DONNA JONES

ASHLENA (Ash) Fieck-Holbut and partner Andrew Lowe aren't in the business of making bee hives for honey.

They make them for the bees.

Their love affair with these fascinating, fastidious creatures sprang from Ashlena's father, Mark, who is in the process of moving to Gunalda from the Northern Rivers and who has kept bees for decades.

Mark, a builder by trade who has been building unique and creative homes for a number of years, took the traditional Kenyan "top-bar” hive and adapted it, to make it effectively into a bee palace.

"He took that design and started tinkering with it. He essentially made it to suit our climate - the sub-tropics,” Ash said.

Each hive has approximately 10 rails in it and each rail can produce around 3kg of honey, depending on the season, rainfall and availability of "floristic resources” as Ash put it.

If you would like to know more head to their website at www.holistichives.com.au or their Facebook page.

"We do it because we love the bees,” Ash said.

5. REVEALED: New Gym opens in Gympie

Ben Hole and Suzanna Lund new owners of the NRG Gym in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

THOSE wanting to work up a sweat will be able to do so with a 24-hour gym next to Beefy's Pies.

The locality of the NRG Health Club could not be more ironic, but business partners Ben Hole and Suzanna Lund say it could be a good incentive for those feeling a little bit guilty.

Ms Lund said having the gym next to Beefy's Pies went hand in hand.

"The building was in a good location and Beefy's happened to be there,” she said.

"I guess it's good motivation if they might feel guilty having a pie, they might join the gym.”

6. New Gympie hub to boost local mental health services

A new mental health clinic opened in Gympie earlier this year. Kat Jayne/Pexels

MENTAL health support services for young Gympie people received a boost with the grand opening of a headspace centre in August.

Centre manager Deb Blakeney said the team hoped to impact employment in the local community as well as youth mental health and well-being.

"When a young person comes to see us, they can expect a confidential and professional service that caters to them with no judgment in a friendly environment,” Ms Blakeney said.

7. REVEALED: Brodies in talks of returning to Gympie

Gympie's Brody Amos is crossing fingers for the return of Brodies Mealmakers to Gympie. Scott Kovacevic

PRAYERS may be answered for loyal barbecue chicken lovers who were devastated when the Brodies Mealmakers closed in Gympie, hauntingly leaving its former store sitting signed but vacant for three years.

The 12-store-strong Queensland chain, that began in Gympie in the late 1980s, revealed in July it aims to find a way back to Gympie after its store on the corner of the Bruce Highway and Channon St closed in 2015 due to "management issues”.

8. 'Partners in crime' set up new legal business

Good mates and solicitors Kristy Crabb and Kristen Boyce have joined professional forces to open a law firm - Finnigan Santoso Law - on the Sunshine Coast. The firm will service south-east Queensland. Patrick Woods

THEY'VE been the best of mates for years and now they are preparing to become partners in crime - sort of.

Solicitors Kristy Crabb and Kristen Boyce have joined professional forces to open a law firm on the Sunshine Coast.

The women met at a lawyers' Christmas function in 2009, when Kristy was a barrister and Kristen was working as a paralegal and studying law.

Not only did Santa bring the women a friendship, he delivered the gift of steely resolve to use their professional and personal experiences of the law to make life better for those in legal crisis.

Ms Crabb and Ms Boyce said they started Finnigan Santoso Law to offer southeast Queenslanders quality and cost-effective legal services.

The firm will provide support to clients in Gympie, Sunshine Coast, Caboolture, Brisbane, Ipswich and the Gold Coast.

9. New Mary St business will put Gympie on the map

Local builder Wojtek Stainwald is working on the installation of the first electric vehicle in Gympie. Philippe Coquerand

IT'S a world first invention and it is expected to be available to Gympie motorists in the next decade.

The installation of an electric car power charging station in Mary St is edging closer after talks between Gympie Regional Council and businessman Wojtek Stainwald.

The new initiative will mean Gympie will become one of the first regional city's to offer such an energy saving system.

The Gympie EV (electrical vehicle) charging station would be the only stop between Cooroy and Maryborough.

"Queensland is one of the biggest users of solar power and it is only smart to harness that potential,” said Mr Stainwald, who is the owner of the GJ Gardner franchise in Gympie.

GJ Gardner Homes will have a full solar and battery run display in Gympie by 2019.

10. Owners heartbreaking decision to sell land-mark Gympie store

The Southside Convenience Store welcomes new owners Pete and Belinda McLoughlin with former business owners Barbara and Lyle Mutzelburg. Philippe Coquerand

EARLIER this year after 12 years of running the Southside Convenience store, Barbara and Lyle Mutzelburg handed the keys over to Pete and Belinda McLaughlin.

Due to health concerns this year, Mrs Mutzelburg said it was a joint decision to sell the business.

"Lyle and myself have health issues, so we decided to sell the business,” she said.

New owners Pete and Belinda McLaughlin took ownership of the Southside Convenience store in July and said they have big plans ahead.

"We spent 22 years out at Roma as I worked in the oil industry and we've been here for the past 14 years living on our Mooloo property,” Mr McLaughlin said.

"My partner to work for Barb and Lyle six years ago and we knew it was a good shop, we sat on it for a little while and decided we really wanted the business and bought it.”

11. Virtual reality hits Gympie

A whole new world is about to hit Gympie when Tim Pintilie of Triple F Virtual Reality launches his new 9D Virtual Reality Machine. Contributed

RIDING on the back of a dragon, landing on the moon or dropping metres through the air at lightning speed has never been done before in Gympie, but that's all about to change.

Budding businessman and former Gympie salesman Tim Pintilie of Triple F Virtual Reality is to thank for the technology making it all possible - the 9D Virtual Reality Machine.

Just one of a handful of machines like it in Queensland, the futuristic spaceship-inspired two seater capsule recreates more than 100 different adventures.

Hydraulic motion, air jets, and vibration along with other special effects generate a hyper-realistic sensation, Mr Pintilie said.

He said it trumps any home virtual reality software available.

12. IT'S THE VIBE: Get hip at this new Gympie business

Memphis Barbers new owner Stacy Edwards, new Gympie men's barber shop. Scott Kovacevic

ONE hair might look suspiciously like any other to most people, but when it comes to men's and women's there is a world of difference for Stacy Edwards.

In fact men's haircuts was such a unique challenge, the owner of Memphis Barbers has made it her passion for the past nine years.

"It's a faster paced industry, yet you've still got an artful skill,” she said.

A Gympie native, Ms Edwards (or Lady Stacy, as she prefers) returned to the region in April after two decades to open her own gentlemen's barbershop.

13. AntiCraft accepted for big national markets

AntiCraft owner Arkin Mackay watches as Rachael Todd, Jenna Irving and Katrina Walker model her "do rags". Photography by Bambi

LOCAL business owner Arkin Mackay will take her headwear business AntiCraft to two exclusive national handmade events later this year.

The Do Rags, described as headwear that makes a bad hair day good and a good hair day even better, came about when Ms Mackay was experiencing a "bad hair year” and began looking for solutions.

Both the Canberra and Brisbane markets are notoriously known for being two of the most challenging to gain approval for, with businesses and creatives all over the country competing for spots.

Ms Mackay said she was keenly anticipating the new chapter for AntiCraft.

Visit www.anticraft.com.au/ to find out more about Arkin's business.

14. Reopen: Popular Gympie venue returns after four year closure

Doug and Michelle Tritton have reopened the Dingo Creek Vineyard. Scott Kovacevic

WINERIES are legendary for producing historic vintages, but Doug and Michelle Tritton have found another type of crop which is just as memorable.

For the owners of the newly reopened Dingo Creek Vineyard earlier this year, it is the people who continue to draw them back to hospitality time and time again.

"I find it awesome, they're friendly, they're happy, they're good people,” Mr Tritton said.

And their move from Brisbane has taken a good thing and made it even better.

"In the city they walk straight past you.

"Here they wave and smile. They're very friendly people,” he said.

While the pair share backgrounds in hospitality, with several restaurants to their name, Mrs Tritton said for her it had been "a surprise career”.

15. Gympie to get new retirement village

Nev Harrington from Willow village in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

YOU may not necessarily think "boutique” in the same sentence as "retirement village”, but Nev and Adele Harrington of Silax Pty Ltd want you to.

"Our vision is to create the most friendly and affordable boutique retirement village in Queensland,” Mr Harrington said.

The Harrington's started to develop the large portion of farmland they owned just off Sorensen Rd in the early 1990s and it later became the Willow Grove Estate. Now, the final parcel of land on that estate, at the end of Willow Grove Rd, is set to become Willow Village Residential Park.

Willow Village already has a completed central club house, and construction is in the final stages on the first two villas, in the initial release of seven.

Mr and Mrs Harrington will be moving into the first villa once it is completed and plan to have a front seat on the construction of the eventual 26 villas on site.

Once completed, the complex will have a swimming pool, a community bus and sculptured park lands and gardens, in addition to the already constructed club house.