$14m roundabout to solve major Gympie region traffic problem

Could a $14 million roundabout be the solution to the traffic situation at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Wide Bay Highway.

A RE-EVALUATION of the initial design option for the Bruce Highway - Wide Bay Highway intersection, north of Gympie, is underway to provide a possible roundabout solution.

Wide Bay Burnett District Director Hendrik Roux said preliminary design activities were underway based on community feedback.

"We want to deliver an upgrade the local community supports and that meets the needs of current and

future traffic volumes,” Mr Roux said.

"Motorists are experiencing long delays turning right out of the Wide Bay Highway due to high traffic

volumes on the Bruce Highway.

"Once completed, the Bruce Highway (Cooroy to Curra) Section D - Woondum to Curra project will alter traffic volumes at this intersection, however will not reduce safety and capacity issues.

"A roundabout will deliver significant safety benefits including reducing conflict points and the risk and

impact of T-bone crashes.

"This will reduce delays and queuing during peak periods.”

Mr Roux said the design review responded to local concerns raised during consultation in late 2017.

"Preliminary design activities are underway to determine the layout and geometry of the proposed

roundabout,” he said.

"We would particularly like to hear from truck operators, given the high volume of heavy vehicles in the

area.

"The department is seeking feedback until March 22, which will play an important role in refining the option and shaping a design to balance safety requirements with the community's needs.”

Feedback can be provided by emailing bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au or phoning 1300 728 390.

This $14 million project forms part of the Bruce Highway Upgrade Program.

It is jointly funded, with the Australian Government contributing $11.2 million and the Queensland

Government contributing $2.8 million.