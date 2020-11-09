$14.4m Traveston ‘mega servo’ tipped to open this month

The developing Traveston mega servo is nearly ready for its grand opening.

The developing Traveston mega servo is nearly ready for its grand opening.

A BIG hint into the grand opening of the hotly-anticipated “mega servo” off the Bruce Highway at Traveston has revealed the doors might be opening later this month.

Matilda the Kangaroo has found her new home in the Gympie region, at the developing Traveston mega servo.

Recent communications released to “valued customers” at the Puma Energy service station at Kybong revealed that site would soon be closing for good, making way for the new site at Traveston.

“Please be advised that Puma Kybong will be permanently closed effective from 25th of November 2020,” the announcement read.

“Our brand new site (Puma Traveston) will be opening on (the) 24th of November.

“Looking forward to seeing you all at our new site.”

The $14.4 million dollar “mega servo” was earmarked for a mid-September completion earlier this year.

Matilda, the 13-metre high mechanical Kangaroo who winked at the crowd during her lap of honour at 1982 Brisbane Commonwealth Games, has hopped over to the site as part of the big transition.