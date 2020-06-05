$140k to help build new Gympie region activity centre

GYMPIE not-for-profit organisation Hope Reins will benefit to the tune of $140,000 thanks to a new set of government grants for regional communities.

Wide Bay communities will receive a $1.8 million boost through the Morrison Government’s Building Better Regions Fund for local projects including activity centres, hall upgrades, a cultural centre, and an art and entertainment festival, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien announced today.

“These projects will help Wide Bay communities build on their recovery from COVID-19 to become even more resilient, vibrant places to live and work,” Mr O’Brien said.

“The projects will drive economic growth and create and sustain local jobs at a time when we need them most, through new construction and creating new opportunities and events to boost domestic tourism.”

Mr O’Brien congratulated the following organisations on their successful applications:

$140,000 to construct a new educational and activity centre at Hope Reins in Gympie.

$60,000 for Noosa Council to assist with the program for the Noosa Alive 2021 festival.

$1,596,514 for the Country Creative Association to construct a purpose-built cultural centre in Murgon, comprising of an art gallery, fossil museum, art workshop, gift shop, and central prehistoric garden.

$42,539 for Sunshine Butterflies to construct a multipurpose training room and pick up/drop off shelter at the ‘Our Backyard’ disability support facility in Cooroibah.

$20,000 to upgrade the 30-year-old toilets and showers at the Cooroy Badminton Club Hall.

“I look forward to meeting with each of the groups as soon as possible after Parliament in Canberra finishes at the end of the fortnight,” Mr O’Brien said.

Hope Reins: Kylie Read and Ruth Polley.

“Communities in Wide Bay are continuing to show amazing spirit and strength through these tough times caused by the on-going drought and the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am delighted to see this latest round of BBRF will provide much-needed support at such a crucial time.

“These projects will help transform communities and ensure Wide Bay remains strong, resilient and prosperous in the long term, and I look forward to seeing these important projects boost economic prosperity, create jobs and new opportunities in our region.”

BBRF projects strengthen local economies and drive local procurement, delivering career pathways, encouraging people to stay and come back to the communities they grew up in.

The Australian Government is continuing its long-standing commitment to regional Australia through BBRF making vital local projects a reality, driving economic development and creating stronger partnerships across our regional communities.

For a full list of successful projects, please visit www.business.gov.au/bbrf