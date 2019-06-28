14-year-old wasn't teen scooter bandit's first victim

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy who was confronted by an older teen with anger management issues and demanded the younger boy hand over his scooter was not the older teen's first victim.

The older teen, now 17, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court yesterday to one count of stealing from another, two of public nuisance and one of wilful damage.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said the teen had been convicted for charges over a verbal and physical altercation with a 13-year-old boy in the carpark of a KFC store in Rockhampton in 2015.

The court heard he punched that victim to the ground.

This week, he was sentenced to 18 months probation, 75 hours community service and to participate in a Restorative Justice Program, after stealing a scooter from a 14-year-old boy on Dean St in November.

Ms Baker said the victim had hopped off the scooter to cross the busy road when the defendant approached him and made multiple demands for the scooter.

Judge Michael Burnett said the defendant and his victim were unknown to each other.

"Understandably he was probably intimidated by you," he said. "You are a larger lad."

The court was told police attended the defendant's home later that day for a disturbance and he was holding "a rainbow coloured scooter" while yelling at the neighbours.

"It wasn't a particularly sophisticated crime," Judge Burnett said.

The court heard the defendant told police he had been angry about an incident with his girlfriend moments prior.

The second public nuisance charge arose from a similar incident in March.

The wilful damage charge was for when he scratched his name into the paint on a cell wall.

Ms Baker said a pre-sentence report outlined the defendant's lack of impulse control, particularly aggression, along with substance misuse of marijuana.

She said he had expressed insight and remorse into his offending.

Ms Baker said the defendant served 35 days in detention prior to sentencing and was released on bail after his mother's sudden death while he was incarcerated.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said his client now lives with his grandmother and helps care for his younger siblings.

He said he had completed 72 hours of a 100 hour community service ordered handed down in August. No convictions were recorded yesterday.