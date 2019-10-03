Menu
Crime

14-year-old boy stabbed in wild brawl

by Cloe Read
3rd Oct 2019 7:47 AM
A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been stabbed and taken to hospital in a serious condition after a brawl broke out north of Brisbane overnight.

Police say the 14-year-old was with a group of teenagers on Hindmarsh St, Kippa-Ring, about 8pm when an argument happened, resulting in the boy being stabbed in the back, abdomen and leg.

He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition with critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit in attendance.

brawl brisbane crime kippa ring stabbing

